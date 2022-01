UCA women at North Florida

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 7-10, 2-4 ASUN; North Florida 9-9, 2-4

SERIES UCA leads series 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.8.62.8

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.3.73.3

G Savanna Walker 5-7, Sr.4.41.3

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.14.810.4

F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.11.66.1

COACH Sandra Rushing (174-118 in 10th season at UCA, 577-374 in 32nd season overall)

NORTH FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ally Knights, 5-6, So.3.32.5

G Rhetta Moore, 5-8, Sr.14.94.1

G Jaida Bond, 5-8, Jr.6.92.8

F Emma Broermann, 6-3, Jr.8.75.7

F Jazz Bond, 6-4, Sr.16.58.0

COACH Darrick Gibbs (84-110 in seventh season at North Florida and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Florida

55.1Points for68.7

61.5Points against62.7

5.1Rebound margin-2.2

-4.6Turnover margin1.7

38.6FG pct.43.9

23.03-pt pct.32.6

67.7FT pct.75.6

CHALK TALK Today's game begins a two-game road stretch for the Sugar Bears, first against the Ospreys and then at Jacksonville on Saturday. ... North Florida forward Jazz Bond averages the second-most points per game (16.5) and third-most rebounds per game (8.0) in the conference.

-- Adam Cole