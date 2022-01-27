Virus isn't done with us





"I'm done with covid."--Bari Weiss, commentator and lightning rod.

Bari Weiss says she has found that she speaks for many other liberals--yes, she calls herself one--who fear today's vicious punitive culture of intolerant illiberalism. I suspect she is right.

I nodded when Weiss wrote a lengthy letter resigning an editor's and commentator's position with The New York Times because, she said, the culture of the place had become hostile to the very kinds of thought-provoking differences of opinion a great newspaper ought to represent.

I nodded when she said the me-too movement undercuts its noble cause when it intimates--or declares outright--that, in the war against the patriarchy, women accusers of men must be uniformly believed even if a few innocent men's reputations are casualties.

I liked the place Weiss came down on Matt Damon's blunder when he uttered that there is a difference between a pat on the butt and rape.

Weiss said there is indeed a difference; that saying so does not excuse or invite a pat on the butt; that a pat on the butt is indeed an offense; that not all offenders are equal to Harvey Weinstein; that ill-advised statements inevitably will be made, and that it is unfortunate that Damon reacted to the firestorm by saying he would just shut up from now on. Weiss said a man's point of view needs to be part of the dialogue.

She is right on all that, up to and including her acceptance that ill-advised statements inevitably will be made.

In that regard, there was her own ill-advised statement on "Real Time with Bill Maher" over the weekend. It went like this: "I'm so done with covid."

Weiss said she'd taken the virus with all due seriousness in the beginning, sterilizing grocery containers and watching every streaming TV option she could stand. Then she got all the shots. And now, she said, the science is that cloth masks don't work. She said you could show a vaccine card at a restaurant and still be an asymptomatic carrier. She said the epidemic has become one of bureaucracy. She said today's children are victims of a great moral crime when we close their schools indefinitely, as in Flint, Mich.

In this instance, the brave and vital provocateur was irresponsible in every utterance except the part about the imperative to keep schools open. Providing in-person learning to our kids at school amid an epidemic is as vital as providing in-person care at our hospitals. Both are generational responsibilities, one we're nobly meeting and the other we're meeting, at best, unevenly.

Weiss' pronouncement is receiving the ridicule it deserves.

Popular on Twitter in response to Weiss is a fair and powerful video offering snippets of Weiss' done-with-covid television performance interspersed with snippets of weary and tearful medical workers talking about the challenges they've faced and the family tragedies they've seen.

In one frame Weiss is saying she's done with covid. In the next a nurse is telling an interviewer that many of her colleagues are done with stress, exhaustion, sadness and the unwillingness of too many to take the simple and easy protective actions asked of them.

A doctor and medical commentator on CNN said sarcastically that he was glad Weiss sacrificed by spraying down the Pringles can she brought home from the grocery store. He talked of the sacrifices of hospital workers. He explained that hospital workers do not have the choice to be done with those. He said all they ever asked was for people to get shots and wear masks, both diminished by Weiss' commentary.

There is a basic but huge difference between living with the virus, as we must, and declaring ourselves done with the virus, as we mustn't.

The difference is that we cannot be done with the virus if we hope to live effectively with or through the virus.

Yes, one can be infected asymptomatically and expose others while wielding a proof-of-vaccine card and wearing a cloth mask. Rather than be done with that, though, one could stock up on home covid tests and higher-grade masks, which the government is now making available.

Yes, omicron symptoms are likely mild for fast-talking young commentators and most people. But even this variant remains serious enough that, in Arkansas, the state government is having to dip into emergency funds for additional beds at UAMS.

We will be done with the virus only when we're done with the virus.

So, in this ironic instance, the brave provocateur and valuable critic of intolerant illiberalism ought to shut up about being done with the virus.

And that's the case even if Matt Damon is still talking about the nuance of male sexual offenses.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








