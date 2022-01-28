4Q Simmons profit falls; all of '21 up

Fourth-quarter profits dropped at Simmons First National Corp. with the bank reporting Thursday that net income decreased 9% and earnings per share was down 14.3% though the bank said it achieved record net income for the full-year 2021.

The Pine Bluff bank reported net income of $48.2 million for the period ending Dec. 31, down from $53 million over the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per share fell to 42 cents from 49 cents in the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings per share of 42 cents was in line with industry analysts' consensus compiled by Zacks Investment Research.

For the full 12 months, Simmons achieved record net income of $271.2 million, up 6%, from the $254.9 million earned during the full-year 2020. Diluted earnings per share for 2021 were $2.46, up 6% compared with $2.31 in 2020.

Fourth-quarter results included $13.6 million of merger-related, pre-tax costs primarily associated with the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares Inc., which were completed last October. Excluding one-time items, core earnings were $59.5 million in the quarter, compared with $62 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings per share were 52 cents excluding the items.

"Simmons delivered record earnings in 2021 while continuing to navigate the headwinds brought about by the pandemic and the resulting impact on economic and business conditions," George Makris, Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Those headwinds led to sluggish loan activity for Simmons, which the bank also attributed to excess liquidity that plagued the banking sector throughout the year.

Total loans in the quarter were $12 billion, down from $12.9 billion from the same quarter in 2020. Net interest margin was 2.86% in the fourth quarter, compared with 3.22% the previous year. Total interest income fell to $170.7 million from $179.1 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nevertheless, bank officials said on a conference call Thursday that they are optimistic loan activity is increasing, especially since Simmons is projected to close on the acquisition of Spirit Bancshares of Texas in the second quarter. Spirit will deliver high-growth markets in major metro areas in Texas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.

"The investments we made ... represent a meaningful geographic transformation," Makris said on Thursday's call, referring to the Texas acquisition. "With the emphasis on building scale in high-growth markets, it significantly enhanced our growth profile."

Beyond boosts provided by the pending acquisition, Chief Banking Officer Matt Reddin said that Simmons closed on $1 billion in new loan originations in December and its loan pipeline stands at $2.4 billion "and still growing."

"Our headwinds are less and less," Reddin told analysts on Thursday's call. "All indicators look to a net positive, accelerated loan growth this year."

In other highlights, Simmons said it repurchased 2.6 million shares of its stock in the fourth quarter. That essentially exhausted capacity under the bank's repurchase program and this month the board of directors approved another $175 million for stock buybacks. The reauthorization ends Jan. 31, 2024.

Total deposits as of Dec. 31 were $19.4 billion, an increase from $17 billion in 2020. Total assets increased to $24.7 billion, up from $22.4 billion in 2020. Simmons has a $205.3 million allowance for credit losses on loans, an improvement from $238 million at the end of 2020.

Also Thursday, Simmons declared a quarterly cash dividend of 19 cents per share, payable to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The dividend is up a penny, or 6%, from the dividend paid for the same period last year.

The bank's stock closed Thursday down 70 cents at $28.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat for the day.

Simmons First, which operates at Simmons Bank in local markets, has 199 offices in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.