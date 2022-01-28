A look at four from this year's Sundance Film Festival

As it happens, the very term "gaslighting" comes from a film (two films, actually). British director Thorold Dickinson's 1940 version and George Cukor's more famous 1944 version of "Gaslight" involve a conniving criminal who tries to convince his new bride that she has gone insane in a ruthless attempt to get her committed, giving him power of attorney over her and her ancestral home, which, he's convinced, holds a secret treasure. His primary tactic is to set things astray, perhaps a picture frame, or an antique glass bottle, intentionally hiding her possessions, and convincing her that she's the one who made the mistake.

(According to IMDb, when MGM remade the film in 1944 with Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman, the studio attempted to have all prints of the earlier version destroyed. These efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, even though the 1940 version was rarely seen for the next few decades.)

Cukor's version is a wonderful film -- and, with Boyer in the role of the husband, presents one of the most hateful and wretched villains in cinematic history -- but speaks to a legacy of brutal psychological warfare men have perpetrated on women since the dawn of humankind.

With the growing number of Sundance features directed by women, it comes as little surprise a common theme this year concerns the ways in which men still attempt to stifle women by convincing them it's "only in their head."

"Gaslight" very much feels like a Hitchcockian thriller, even though it isn't (Cukor is a wonderful filmmaker in his own right). The same can be said of Chloe Okuno's terrific paranoid suspense thriller, "Watcher," a film in which we're not entirely certain if the danger is real or imagined until the very end.

'WATCHER'

Julia (Maika Monroe), a beautiful, if somewhat brittle young woman, moves with her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), to Bucharest, so he can take a high-powered marketing job. Francis, whose mother was a native, speaks Romanian, but Julia, though trying to learn it via a phone app, doesn't. With nothing else to do during the day while her husband is away, she tries to take in the sights and flavors of their adopted city, walking around in jaunty outfits, doing light shopping, and sightseeing. Only, she begins to notice the silhouette of a man standing in the window of the apartment across from their high-rise building, staring down at her almost constantly.

At first, she tries to ignore it, but as the days turn into weeks, she becomes more and more obsessed with tracking him, especially after it's revealed there's a serial killer called "the Spider" on the loose in the city, known for cutting off the heads of their female victims, with one such decapitated body found just a few blocks away from where she and Francis live. She tells her husband her concerns, but preoccupied with his job, his sympathies only go so far. Still, she convinces him to call the police, which eventually leads her to meet the mysterious stranger in the window (Burn Gorman), who apologizes for the misunderstanding, leaving her more confused than before about her instinct.

Okuno, who smartly chooses not to translate the Romanian spoken around Julia, leaving the nonspeakers as much in the dark as her protagonist, captures the pitched sense of intense loneliness living in a country whose language you do not understand. Her meticulous visual storytelling (there are many shots of Julia from outside windows, either at her apartment, or through car doors, as if we, too, are involved in her unnerving observation) lends itself well to the sense of creeping doom reinforced in almost every scene.

The setup is pure Hitchcock (an element Okuno playfully acknowledges when Julia runs into a movie theater to watch "Charade," before someone creeps up on her), but the tone is closer to the nightmarish dread of "The Vanishing." Until the very end, the film's violence is strictly implied rather than depicted, but by then, you'll feel suitably creeped out anyway.

'ALICE'

By contrast, the violence is very overt in Krystin Ver Linden's film, "Alice," initially set on a Georgia plantation where the master of the house treats his slaves brutishly physically, but even worse psychologically.

Based loosely on a true incident, the film follows the life of its heroine, Alice (Keke Palmer), who lives at the plantation of horrific slave owner, Paul Bennet (Jonny Lee Miller), suffering along with the other slaves under his sadistic hand. When she finally resolves to run away, shortly after seeing her husband, Joseph (Gaius Charles), shot down in cold blood, she runs wildly through the woods only to end up standing next to a superhighway in Georgia.

Despite everything she was led to believe by Bennet and his equally horrible wife, Rachel (Alicia Witt), the time period isn't pre-Civil War at all, but, rather, 1973. Quickly befriending Frank (Common), a kindly truck driver, Alice takes to her new reality rapidly, reading everything she can get her hands on, and appreciating the talents of Pam Grier socking it to the crackers in "Coffy." Very quickly, she plans a raid on the Bennets' illegal "plantation" to free the others, enlisting Frank to help her.

You can certainly see what director Ver Linden is going for here, starting with one sort of film -- racial drama -- and morphing it into a "blaxploitation"-era type revenge thriller, but the film suffers from a certain tonal dissonance, and clunky, expository scenes that move Alice too quickly from confused, terrified cultural alien, to assertive, wise-cracking, gun-toting badass, such that everything feels too forced and contrived to hit its marks.

Tarantino does a similar sort of trick in "Django Unchained," but he's a brilliant subverter of existing genres, a skill, at this point, the callow Ver Linden does not appear to have on offer. There are good things at play here, not the least of which is Palmer's high-wire performance, but too many wrong notes eventually ruin the symphony.

'RESURRECTION'

No such let down in Andrew Semans' psychological thriller, "Resurrection," about a woman having to confront the horror of her past. From the start, there appears something a bit too perfectly modulated and focused about successful single-mom Margaret (Rebecca Hall). She has a high-powered job at a big pharma company, does a daily regimen of wind sprints, and lives in her immaculate high-rise apartment with her soon-to-be-college-bound teen daughter, Abbie (Grace Kaufman), all while maintaining an equitable affair with one of her co-workers (Micheal Esper). She seems to have everything absolutely in order, but in a way that comes to feel more compulsive than organic.

Things become more apparent at an otherwise dry industry conference, after she thinks she spies David Morse (Tim Roth), an older man with whom she had a tortured, abusive affair as a young woman. In short order, her meticulous life, and her handle on reality begins to unspool in increasingly catastrophic ways.

The story that eventually comes out about Margaret's past is intensely unnerving -- without giving anything away, David had a way of getting her to do extraordinarily painful "kindnesses" for him, until she learned to follow his every cruel word -- but also, more than a little far-fetched. Semans blurs Margaret's lines of reality, while keeping David seemingly very much real (he is seen by other people, we are to understand, at least nominally), even though what he keeps telling her sounds absolutely insane.

What we do get from him -- in a horrifying performance from the oft-brilliant Roth, who closes one scene by positively leering at his quarry, baring his teeth in a way that chills your blood -- is the way he constantly browbeats her into questioning her own instinct in favor of his interpretation of events. We watch as Margaret attempts to fight back against his insidious manipulations, becoming ever more manic and unhinged, until it's horrifyingly unclear if she maintains any true sense of the reality around her. There is an eventual (very bloody) confrontation at the film's climax, but it remains unnervingly unclear what, if any, victory has actually occurred.

'PALM TREES AND POWER LINES'

If Margaret represents the eventual damning effects of psychological and emotional abuse, young Lea (Lily McInerny), a 17-year-old living with her single mom (Gretchen Mol) in California, in Jamie Dack's extraordinary "Palm Trees and Power Lines," stands poised at the cusp of that particular cliff's edge.

She's one of those kids fallen in the cracks between her long-divorced parents: Her father lives somewhere in Arizona with a new wife and family and is totally out of the picture, while her mother's busy making her depressing way through a slew of relationships that always leave her alone and miserable. Lea's a decent kid, albeit somewhat directionless, but with neither parent making her their top priority, there's a gaping hole where her sense of self-worth is meant to be.

She's desperate to be the most important person in someone's life, even if that desire swerves her into dangerous territory, which is where 34-year-old Tom (Jonathan Tucker) comes in. After meeting her one night outside a diner, where her friends have all ditched the check, he befriends her and begins a slow courtship. He doesn't reveal much in detail about himself -- he vaguely claims to own his own "remodeling" business, and takes a great deal of phone calls in private -- but with his keen interest in her, seems to offer something better ("real freedom," in his words) than what she can get from her mostly absent mother, and a cabal of affable but limited stoner friends.

In the deft hands of Dack, making her first feature (from her own 2018 short), Tom is a quintessential sort of sexual grifter, instantly discerning what the young, impressionable Lea might want -- attention, focus and romantic adoration -- and using this understanding to his own odious advantage.

Through the course of their increasingly intense summer romance, you can feel him slowly tightening the slack-line snare around her legs until she's held fast in his grip. At first, he leaves everything up to her, from choosing what beach to hit up, to deciding when she feels ready to spend the night with him, but over time, he gradually begins to control more and more of her environment ("You are mine," he tells her at one point, which should definitely be taken as ominous), until he closes in for the (non-literal) kill.

What's particularly striking about Dack's film is the tension we feel losing a sweet kid like Lea to what will undoubtedly be a horrific experience, and being powerless to keep her safe. Already alienated from any sense of family, and with a group of friends who can't be relied upon for more than juvenile jokes and bong hits, Lea is totally vulnerable to Tom's sort of predatory emotional programming. Toward the end, watching her struggle to re-adapt to her old life, it's impossible not to see how much the deal she's decided to make with herself will eventually cost her.