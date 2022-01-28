Police beat: After chase, driver faces gun charge; Intoxicated woman held in NLR attack

After chase, driver faces gun charge

Little Rock Police arrested a man Wednesday night who they say was a felon with a gun who tried to avoid a traffic stop, according to arrest reports.

Officers tried to pull over Jalen Bratton, 27, of North Little Rock for expired tags at 6:20 p.m., but he refused to stop, driving through several stop signs without his headlights on, a report said.

Bratton eventually stopped on Childrens Way, and police arrested him after finding out he was driving on a suspended driver's license and with no proof of insurance. A search of the vehicle found a handgun in the trunk.

Bratton is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces a felony possession of a firearm by a certain person charge and a misdemeanor fleeing charge, as well as the traffic offenses related to his suspended license and expired tags.

Intoxicated woman held in NLR attack

Pulaski County deputies arrested a woman Thursday who they say was drunk and trying to attack someone with a sharp object, according to a police report.

A deputy responded to a call about a disturbance with a weapon about 11 a.m. on Eureka Gardens Road in North Little Rock, speaking with a person who said Christen Linn, 41, of North Little Rock, had been trespassing and tried to stab her with some sort of sharp object.

The deputy located Linn across the street when she exited a residence and walked toward him, finishing a bottle of whiskey as she approached. The deputy found the sharp object the victim described inside the house Linn left and arrested her.

Linn is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.