Arkansans left unemployed by December tornadoes must apply for assistance by Monday

Arkansans in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes in the region Dec. 10-11 have until Monday to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Area residents who have temporarily lost work because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits could be eligible for the special relief payments, which provide benefits for up to 28 weeks. The first possible week of compensation is the week ending Dec. 18 and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending June 25, 2022.

Claims can be filed Friday and Monday at state workforce services offices in Jonesboro, Newport and Blytheville from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.