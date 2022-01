Hot Springs, 1913: A fire that began in a cottage near the Iron Mountain train depot would become the worst in Arkansas history as it swept dozens of blocks of southern Hot Springs. One of the victims was the handsome Central Methodist Church seen in Thursday's feature. A new church would later arise a bit farther down on the opposite side of Central Avenue, where it still serves today.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203