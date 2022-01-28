Avenatti stole book money, Daniels says

NEW YORK — Stormy Daniels testified Thursday at California lawyer Michael Avenatti’s trial, telling a jury she was “very, very angry” and felt “betrayed and stupid” when she was told that the lawyer she had teamed up with against former President Donald Trump had stolen from her.

Her testimony, which lasted over three hours and will continue today, was a highly anticipated moment at the trial of a man who parlayed his representation of Daniels in her legal battles against the president in 2018 into a high-profile role as a Trump adversary.

Prosecutors say he cheated the entertainer of nearly $300,000 of her $800,000 publisher’s advance on her 2018 autobiography, “Full Disclosure.” Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had hired Avenatti in early 2018 to represent her in her claims against Trump.

She sought legal representation because she wanted to speak publicly about her claims that she had an affair with Trump over a decade earlier. She had been paid $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent. Trump has denied the claims.

She said that since the formal agreement called for her to pay Avenatti $100, she gave it to him in cash at a restaurant in Los Angeles and he used it to pay for lunch.

Avenatti asked her how he was expected to be paid for all the work he did for her since their contract only called for her to pay him $100.

When Daniels was asked her reaction upon learning in February 2019 that payments from her publisher that were made months earlier had never been passed along to her, she said she was “very, very angry. Shocked. Disbelief. Hurt, and I felt very betrayed and stupid.” Avenatti has insisted he is innocent. A lawyer for Avenatti said at the trial’s start on Monday that Daniels owed him a portion of her book income for his work for her after she had been charged only $100 for his representation.

After Sobelman asked her about Avenatti’s representation of her in 2018, he asked her why the attorney-client relationship ended and she hired another lawyer.

“I hired a new attorney because he stole from me and lied to me,” she said.

Sobelman asked her if she had ever agreed with Avenatti to pay him more than the $100.

“No,” she testified.

Daniels was shown many of her text communications with Avenatti between July 2018 and February 2019 as she became increasingly frustrated and angry that she had not been paid as Avenatti continued to blame the publisher.

She threatened to go public against the publisher several times, but a letter from her agent’s office showed her in mid-February 2019 that the payments she had not seen had been received by Avenatti as much as six months earlier into an account she did not recognize and had not authorized.

Sobelman asked her what her reaction to the revelations were.

“I don’t know if there is a word stronger than furious,” she said, “and shocked.”