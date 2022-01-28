Board members honored at Gravette School Board meeting

GRAVETTE -- Gravette School Board members were honored during their regular meeting Jan. 17.

Superintendent Maribel Childress presented certificates to all board members. Board secretary Heather Finley was presented a plaque recognizing her as a Master Board Member, signifying she has completed 50 hours of school board member development training.

January is Arkansas School Board Recognition Month.

Drama teacher Justin Garton requested approval for students to attend the Arkansas State Thespians Festival in Jonesboro. After a brief discussion, board members voted to approve funding and travel for five students to attend the festival with funding to come from the general operating fund.

Leonard Garrett, of Sulphur Springs, also addressed the board and expressed his desire to start carpentry classes at the career center. Garrett is a retired military officer and former teacher who said he would like to share his skills with students. Childress said she has informed Northwest Technical Institute of Garrett's desire and qualifications.

Business manager Dennis Kurczek reported $552,000 in local tax revenue had been received in the last month.

Shannon Mitchell, high school principal, reviewed the high school semester exam exemption policy. She reported that students who have a good attendance record, have at least a C average and no zeroes in any class are allowed to be exempted from taking their semester exams. She said this helps give the students a positive incentive to do well in their classes and helps raise student engagement scores.

Nikki Brecheen, principal at Glenn Duffy Elementary School, reported on progress in training for Tilly, a prospective therapy dog. She said Tilly has finished her classes and will be given a test Saturday.

Childress said the district's School Board election zones have been approved as submitted.

She also gave the board member training report, showing that all members have exceeded the required number of training hours.

Childress presented the fall semester discipline report, along with information from previous semesters for comparison. The report showed a slight increase in discipline infractions over last year but building principals present indicated this was partly due to the fact there are 125 more students in attendance this year since 25% of students were attending virtually last year.

In answer to a question from board member Hope Duke, principals agreed that their attempts to restore traditional discipline have shown results. Being more consistent in enforcing rules and promptness in administering discipline have been contributing factors, they said.

Brecheen and Mandy Barrett, principal at Glenn Duffy Elementary School, gave an update on standards-based grading and the results of a parent survey regarding grading. In response to a request from Duke, Childress said administrators would be willing to work on a compromise between those who preferred traditional grading and those who embraced standards-based grading.

Childress gave an update on the Brandon Burlsworth recognition project and plaques which are planned for display at the concession stand at Lion Field denoting that the field was used in the movie honoring his life. She presented a mock-up of proposed plaque designs and a cost breakdown.

Board member Jay Oliphant said he likes the proposed designs. Oliphant said he likes the Burlsworth project because it reinforces good character and suggested that, after the plaques are installed, the Burlsworth family and past winners of the Burlsworth Award be invited to a dedication ceremony.

Member Robyn Skaggs expressed concerns about how the weather will affect the poster. Childress said she would talk with Clay McGill, principal architect at BiLD Architects, about the board's concerns and bring design options for further discussion at the February board meeting.

Childress gave an update on land acquisition for properties on North Mount Pleasant Road and Stagecoach Road. She presented a copy of the lease agreement with a farmer who is pasturing cattle on the North Mount Pleasant Road property. She said he has already paid his rent for this year and pointed out that the agreement can be changed by either party if desired. She said an environmental study has begun on the Stagecoach Road property and the pond and three buildings which are on that property.

Childress presented the December attendance report and enrollment report, showing enrollment increased by six students from December to January.

Childress handed out information on computer science classes showing that, beginning with the ninth grade class of 2022-2023, every student will be required to earn one credit in a high school computer science class or computing class in order to graduate and, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, every public high school in Arkansas will be required to employ at least one high school computer science certified teacher. Childress said this will require an additional classroom at the high school.

Board members considered the renewal of the current procedures for certified school security officers. They voted unanimously to approve initial training for five new officers at a cost not to exceed $12,000 and to be paid out of the general fund. They also voted unanimously to approve sending four officers to a three-day rifle training at a cost not to exceed $3,500 and to be paid out of the general fund.

Board members voted to approve the 2022-2023 school calendar. A report showed that 80% of parents surveyed preferred starting the school year on a Monday rather than a Wednesday.

Members voted unanimously to deny the request of a 10th-grade student wishing to transfer into the district from the Bentonville School District.

Members moved to executive session to discuss employment and personnel and conduct the annual evaluation of the superintendent. When they returned to open session, the board voted to hire Samantha Luther as a Gravette High School social studies teacher and head softball coach and hire Whitley Holland and Sheila Patton in the child nutrition department.