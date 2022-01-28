Body of missing man found south of Little Rock, deputies say

A body was found Friday afternoon south of Little Rock, and a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office said deputies have identified the body as a man who was last seen on Sunday.

Zachary Bascue, 33, was found Friday afternoon in the area of Arch Street and Baseline Road, about 5 miles southwest of the intersection of Interstates 30, 530 and 440. Deputies are investigating, but they are not considering it a homicide at this time, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Bascue was last seen on Singley Road, about 6 miles south of where his body found, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. His car was found on Arch Street on Monday evening, according to a missing persons flyer posted on Twitter on Friday morning by the Pulaski County sheriff's office.