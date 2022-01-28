Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Body of missing man found south of Little Rock, deputies say

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:29 p.m.
Police tape

A body was found Friday afternoon south of Little Rock, and a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office said deputies have identified the body as a man who was last seen on Sunday.

Zachary Bascue, 33, was found Friday afternoon in the area of Arch Street and Baseline Road, about 5 miles southwest of the intersection of Interstates 30, 530 and 440. Deputies are investigating, but they are not considering it a homicide at this time, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Bascue was last seen on Singley Road, about 6 miles south of where his body found, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. His car was found on Arch Street on Monday evening, according to a missing persons flyer posted on Twitter on Friday morning by the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT