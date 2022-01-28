Breyer's court exit declared by Biden





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday, a step that stands to kick off a weekslong political clash on Capitol Hill as Biden seeks to put his imprint on the Supreme Court.

In a White House ceremony marking a moment of national transition, Biden praised Breyer, who will have spent nearly 28 years on the high court by the time he leaves at the end of the term, as "a model public servant at a time of great division in this country."

The search for Breyer's replacement is now underway in full. Biden promised a nominee worthy of Breyer's legacy and said he'd already been studying the backgrounds and writings of potential candidates.

"I've made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be somebody of extraordinary qualifications, character and integrity," he said. "And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It is long overdue."

In the Roosevelt Room, Biden spoke Thursday about presiding over Breyer's ascent to the court in 1994. He praised the justice's legacy and highlighted Breyer's opinions on reproductive rights, health care and voting rights, calling him "sensitive and nuanced."













"Justice Breyer has been everything his country could have asked of him," he said.

In separate statements, Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both Arkansas Republicans, thanked Breyer for his service.

Cotton stated that he did not often concur with Breyer's jurisprudence, but the senator wished him well in retirement.

"I encourage President Biden to nominate a jurist committed to the Constitution and the rule of law, instead of nominating yet another unqualified, left-wing ideologue, as he has done so often with lower-court nominees," read a statement from Cotton, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Boozman, in his statement, said any nominee for the high court should be "widely respected and well-qualified."

"I encourage President Biden to refrain from selecting a judicial activist who legislates from the bench," Boozman's statement read. "His administration and the nominee should expect a full, vigorous vetting."

In brief remarks after the president spoke, Breyer recalled what he often told students who ask about his job. He said he marveled at the diversity of opinions that came before the court and how the American "experiment" managed to continue.

"It's every race, it's every religion and it's every point of view possible," he said, attributing that quotation to his mother. "It's a kind of miracle. People that are so different in what they think, and yet they've decided to help solve their major differences under law."

KEEPING A PROMISE

Biden is using his choice to fulfill one of his early campaign promises, one that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.













The president spent his first year in office working to nominate a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise. He has been reviewing possible high court candidates along the way.

He has installed five Black women on federal appeals courts -- where many high court justices come from -- with three more nominations pending before the Senate. He's had more judges confirmed in a year than any other president since Ronald Reagan.

As a senator, Biden spent years leading the Senate Judiciary Committee and so he's familiar with the nomination process, having overseen six Supreme Court confirmation hearings. One person who will be central to Biden's selection process is chief of staff Ron Klain, a former Supreme Court law clerk and chief counsel to the Judiciary Committee.

He promised a rigorous selection process. As part of it, Biden's team will review past writings, public remarks and decisions, learn the life stories of the candidates and interview them and people who know them. Background checks will be updated and candidates may be asked about their health -- it's, after all, a lifetime appointment.

The goal, according to people involved with past nominations, is to provide the president with the utmost confidence in the eventual pick's judicial philosophy, fitness for the court and preparation for the high-stakes confirmation fight.

He has already met personally with at least one top nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51.

Early discussions about a successor are focusing on Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.

Biden also personally interviewed a few other possible candidates during their recent appointments, including Eunice Lee and Candace Jackson-Akiwumi.

BREYER NOT IN HURRY

In his letter, Breyer made it clear that he would continue to serve on the court until the end of the term and would not leave before a successor is confirmed by the Senate.

"I intend this decision to take effect when the Court rises for the summer recess this year [typically late June or early July], assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed," Breyer wrote.

That timeline will give Biden several months to find a successor for Breyer while being confident that he will stay on the court until the new justice is confirmed by the Senate.













Even with Democrats controlling Congress, there's no guarantee it will be easy. Some of Biden's top legislation has already stalled.

One notable holdout on that legislation, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on local West Virginia radio that he could support a justice more liberal than he but it was most important to judge her character and whether she can be fair.

Republicans who changed the Senate rules during the Trump era to allow simple majority confirmation of Supreme Court nominees appear resigned to the outcome in the 50-50 split chamber. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., said he hoped Biden would not "outsource this important decision to the radical left."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said after Breyer's announcement that his successor "should be an individual within the legal mainstream who can receive similar broad, bipartisan support."

Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted against Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, as well as most other Biden appellate court nominees.

Biden's choice will be historic: No Black woman has ever served on the high court. But the decision is also coming at a critical time of national reckoning over race and gender inequality. However, the court's 6-3 conservative majority is destined to remain intact.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press, by Michael D. Shear of The New York Times and by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

