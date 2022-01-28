COLUMNIST: Why parents need choices in education to protect their values

Montana is one of the least populated states in the lower 48, but what flows out of it reaches to the far corners of the country. It's the only state hosting rivers that empty into Hudson Bay to the east, Gulf of Mexico to the south, and the Pacific Ocean to the west.

Parents should be watching what else comes out of the Big Sky State.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2020 in favor of parents who choose private schools for their children and a state attorney general's opinion in 2021 protecting the American ideals of freedom and opportunity in the classroom are giving a boost to parents trying to meet their children's unique learning needs.

In 2020, the Court ruled in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue that state officials could not prevent parents from choosing a school based on their most deeply held beliefs. Montana offers a K-12 private school scholarship program that provides tax credits for charitable contributions to nonprofit scholarship organizations.

But state officials had blocked parents from choosing religious schools. The court ruled that such schools could not be excluded.

Some school officials are either tolerating or encouraging dismissive attitudes toward parents. In Pennsylvania, a school board member recently penned commentary telling parents that he "doesn't work for them." Parents are free to "vent their spleens" to school boards but "to listen to your repeated distortions of the facts is nauseating." He repeatedly opened his paragraphs with the phrase "with all due respect," but it's hard to conclude that he actually does respect parents.

Writing for CNN last fall, the 2021 New York state teacher of the year said that school board meetings have become the place where "scared and angry people descend" to make demands of board members "without filter or grace." The teacher appears to be pleading for civil conduct, but she does not help her cause by insulting the parents who want to advocate for their children.

Parents have dealt with prolonged school closures due to covid, controversial lesson plans, and intimidating tactics from interest groups. Teacher unions have lobbied to keep schools closed to in-person learning as student grades have suffered, with surges in D's and F's around the country. The National School Board Association colluded with the White House last fall to try to intimidate parents by criticizing individuals who have been speaking up at board meetings.

Parents looking for quality learning options for their children today stand between their desire for students to succeed and their belief that their ideas and values--religious or otherwise--should still matter. And that they should not have to set their beliefs aside when they choose how and where their child will learn or bring concerns to a school board.

Jonathan Butcher is the Will Skillman Fellow in Education at The Heritage Foundation.