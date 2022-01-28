Marriage Licenses

Kaiyang Feng, 27, and Xinnui Shi, 26, both of Little Rock.

Rocky Kharel, 31, of Plano, Texas, and Pooja Bhatt, 31, of Little Rock.

Gregory Avery, 62, and Terri Johnson, 58, both of North Little Rock.

Johnathon Cleghorn, 22, and Mckenzie Elkins, 21, both of Little Rock.

Emily Fenton, 27, and Marco Miguel Samour, 21, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-243 Melissa Tomlinson v. James Tomlinson.

22-250 Oscar Santoyo v. Jessica Arguello.

22-253 LaTasha Torrence v. Brent Torrence, Sr.

22-261 Colbie Berchie v. Raphael Berchie.

22-268 Natasha Johnson v. Thomas Hunter.

22-269 Claudia Castro v. Jose Castro.

22-270 Heather Reyes v. Christian Reyes.

22-277 Aaron Johnson v. Liza Johnson.

GRANTED

21-983 Gerald Parker v. Vickie Parker.

21-1160 Kateri Pruitt v. Kevin Pruitt.

21-1920 Shateka Irby v. Dominique Irby.

21-2877 Tiffany Johnson v. Courtney Johnson.

21-3109 Ginger Denison v. John Denison.

21-3119 Derrick Howard v. Cherrelle Howard.

21-4247 William Blankenship v. Alvina Blankenship.