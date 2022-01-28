Detailing trauma

‘Flee’

90 Cast: Animated documentary, with voices of Amin Nawabi, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Rating: PG-13, for thematic elements, disturbing images and strong language

Running time: 1 hour, 29 minutes

In Dari, Danish and Russian, with subtitles.

Playing theatrically

Borders are provisional; artificial constructs intellectually imposed by the wiliest species. Nothing natural respects them. That's why some people argue we need walls -- to make manifest these markers of our imagination. To divide this from that, us from them. From the God eyes' view, it has to seem silly and pathetic.

But we can grow attached to ideas of home and place; we might even believe we somehow belong to the land. But it is our way to dispossess others of our kind, to manufacture refugees and grief.

Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen has made a movie about a friend of his, a man called Amin Nawabi in the film, who fled Afghanistan after the Mujahideen came to power during the First Afghan Civil War of the 1980s and 1990s, and arrived in Copenhagen, alone, as a teenager. He met Rasmussen when the future filmmaker was 14 and more interested in soccer than anything else, and the two became friends. More than 25 years later, Rasmussen sets out to tell Amin's story in a remarkable way, through a kind of talk therapy he animates in a simple, straightforward style.

When we meet Amin he is a successful academic, a gay man living with his fiance Kasper in Copenhagen. He is settled, though scarred, troubled by horrible things he doesn't talk about. Rasmussen is his friend, confidant and a kind of spirit guide, leading him through an episodic recounting of his trauma. From his happy, kite-flying childhood in Kabul, to Moscow where he fled with his family in the late '80s, his illegal immigration into Europe via the cargo hold of a sinking fisherman's boat, and his realization of his burgeoning gay identity, Amin unpacks a complex, lonely and challenging story he thought could never be told.

It's not just encounters with brutal and corrupt Russian police that inform his journey, but the weight of familial expectations and the need to prove himself worthy of a place in society. Amin worries about being found out, deported back to a land where everything is uncertain except violence.

As much as anything else, Rasmussen seems to have provided his friend a safe space. Speaking pseudonymous-ly, masked by a simple cartoon avatar -- a scuff-faced Everyman with dark short hair wearing a gold chain -- Amin admits, "Some things are hard to talk about." But he persists.

Rasmussen has a background in radio, and the interview has a sort of closely miked rapport, the kind we associate with masterful interviewers like Terry Gross, of playing out in our own heads. While the animation is at times beautiful -- delicate and precise, shifting into a desaturated chiaroscuro during Amin's most charged memories -- it doesn't call attention to itself or elicit "oohs" and "ahs" the way the computer-powered wizard art from the Pixar, DreamWorks and Disney factories can. Maybe viewers of a certain age will share my notion that it looks something like William Hanna and Joseph Barbera's "Jonny Quest" series from the mid-'60s. (Mr. Google tells me no one else has made this connection. I don't know whether to feel clever or just old.)

Interspersing Amin's memories with old newsreel footage of daily life in Kabul and Moscow grounds the narrative in the real world and contextualizes Amin's internal conflicts. While at times, "Flee" feels invasively intimate, as though we are eavesdropping on a therapy session, it allows us to imagine what it might be like to live in Amin's consciousness and to understand his reality. In a way, it feels like the inverse of Joshua Oppenheimer's pair of documentaries about the Indonesian mass killings of 1965-66, 2012's "The Act of Killing" and 2014's "The Look of Silence," which focused on the perpetrators of atrocity, revealing their ultimate humanity.

As I was watching "Flee," I gave a brief thought to an old film critic colleague of mine who always refused to consider animated films as real cinema. He dismissed them as mere cartoons, beneath his consideration. I wonder how that short-sightedness might fare in the face of this morally complex and layered film.

