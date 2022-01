FAQ

Elton John:

'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'

WHAT -- Elton John's North Little Rock stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour was originally set for July 3, 2020. Of course, the first wave of the pandemic caused the trek to be scrapped. It has been rescheduled for this weekend.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, North Little Rock

COST -- $69.50-$224.50; limited tickets remain

INFO -- 501-975-9000, simmonsbankarena.com