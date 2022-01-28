Ex-sheriff's sentencing put off while lawyer ill





FAYETTEVILLE -- The sentencing hearing for former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was postponed after one of his attorneys tested positive for covid-19.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted a motion Wednesday to continue the hearing, according to court records. Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville filed the motion. The sentencing hearing was to be held at 1:30 p.m. today in Fayetteville. As of Thursday, it hadn't been reset.

Wood's motion states that he hasn't been able to properly prepare for the hearing while dealing with the symptoms associated with covid-19. Wood will need to isolate and can't enter the courthouse because he's tested positive for the virus.

"This continuance is not sought for the purpose of delay," the motion states.

Boen, 51, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and additional fines after a jury convicted him Aug. 9 of two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. Boen was found guilty of using excessive force on jail detainees in 2018, resulting in injuries. Boen was acquitted of a third count.

Boen served as sheriff from 2011 until Sept. 2, when the Franklin County Quorum Court declared a vacancy in the position. The Quorum Court appointed Rickey Denton to carry out what's left of Boen's four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, according to the county judge's office in Franklin County.

Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, said Boen is awaiting sentencing at the Okmulgee County jail in Okmulgee, Okla.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen (right) walks into the federal courthouse for the Western District of Arkansas on Monday with his attorneys, Russell Wood (left) and Paul Prater (center), in Fort Smith. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Max Bryan)





