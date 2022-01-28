Fayetteville School Board raises teacher pay 5%, bringing minimum teacher salary to $50,000, effective July 1

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School District on Thursday became the first in the state to commit to paying its teachers a minimum salary of $50,000, effective July 1.

The Fayetteville School Board unanimously approved new, increased salary schedules for all employees for the 2022-23 school year.

Teachers and other certified employees will get 5% raises next year. Classified staff members -- such as bus drivers, mechanics and food service workers -- will receive $1.50-per-hour increases.

The minimum teacher salary this year is $47,450. It will be $50,000 under next year's salary schedule.

Fayetteville currently ranks third in the state in minimum teacher salary behind the Bentonville ($47,799) and Springdale ($48,782) school districts.

The Little Rock School District has a three-year plan to increase the starting teacher salary from $36,000 to $43,000 this school year and to $48,000 by the 2024-25 school year.