Fayetteville School District argues mask requirement within board's discretion

Motion to dismiss

A motion that can be filed by either party in a case at any time during the proceedings but is usually filed by a defendant at the beginning of a lawsuit. This type of motion may focus on the facts and allegations in the complaint and any documents that are submitted in support of the complaint. A motion to dismiss is filed when a party believes that the complaint is legally invalid, which can be based on a variety of grounds involving legal deficiencies.

Source: findlaw.com

FAYETTEVILLE -- Enacting a mask mandate to protect children and staff in a school district is among the broad discretionary powers afforded school boards and doesn't interfere with a parent's right to the care, custody and control of their children, according to a brief supporting a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Fayetteville Public Schools.

Jeremy and Melissa Carter, Danna and Ronald Fields, and Julia and Louis Page sued the district in November to end its requirement students wear masks in schools.

The lawsuit contends the policy violates the fundamental liberties of families under the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction from Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin to prevent the district from exercising its power to enforce the mandate.

The School District contends the mask mandate was enacted during a public health emergency and continues to evolve. The district considered public health guidance, which included a universal masking requirement, when it developed the policy in August, according to the motion to dismiss.

In a follow-up brief filed Wednesday, the district further argues it's in no way seeking to insert itself into the means or manner in which parents raise their children or, more specifically, how they address the transmission of covid-19, if at all, among themselves and their children.

The issue is whether the scope of parents' right to the care, custody and control of their children extends to the circumstances in this particular case -- that is the requirement schoolchildren wear face coverings when the transmission of covid-19, a highly contagious virus, is spreading in significant numbers within the district, according to the district.

Courts have consistently declined to substitute their judgments for those of school boards, which are delegated by law as the agencies making the rules governing public schools, according to the brief.

"Thus, given local conditions in the District concerning the spread of Covid-19, the District Board was authorized to address it by promulgation of Policy 1.19 (the mask mandate) pursuant to the broad discretion to enact policies and do all things necessary for the conduct of the efficient free public school in the District," according to the brief.

The parents have failed to provide any support for the idea the Fayetteville School Board abused its discretion in passing the mask policy, according to the brief.

The mask requirement is reasonably related to reducing the spread of covid-19, which is a relevant "local condition" which the School Board was authorized to address through policy directives, according to the brief.

"Plaintiffs present no mildly convincing argument -- within or improperly outside the scope of their Complaint -- that Policy 1.19's facial covering requirement is violative of any Constitutional right of Plaintiffs or beyond the authority delegated to the District Board," according to the brief.

The district argues the parents have failed to show the mask policy caused any constitutional infringement on their rights, that the policy irreparably harms them in any way or that the School Board abused its discretion, so their request for an injunction must be denied.

The district argues under the parents' broad interpretation of the law, any decision, policy or directive a school district makes that they disagree with could be challenged based on parental rights. Courts have consistently rejected that notion because it would effectively handcuff school districts by preventing them from efficiently administering their schools.