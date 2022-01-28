Sections
Fayetteville superintendent to retire at end of '22-'23 school year

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:14 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The superintendent of the Fayetteville School District announced Thursday night that he plans to retire in June 2023.

John L Colbert, 67, became superintendent in 2018. He has worked in education for 46 years, including 43 with Fayetteville. He's the first district staff member to rise through the ranks from teacher to principal to assistant superintendent to superintendent, according to the district.

Colbert is the first Black superintendent in the district's history; in addition, he was the district's first Black special-education teacher and first Black principal.

His salary this school year is $226,400, according to district financial documents.

Print Headline: Fayetteville schools chief set to retire

