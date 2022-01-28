Today

ART BY THE GLASS — Meditation Painting with Matt Miller, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

“MENTAL” — A new play by Alexis Perez, 7 p.m. Jan. 28-29 & Feb. 4-6, Adohi Hall, 187 S. Stadium Drive on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free, but there will be a food drive at the door. Email zthobby@uark.edu. Proof of covid vaccination or a negative covid test will be required at the door.

“THE MOUNTAINTOP” — A look at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a man, not an icon, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $41-$54.777-7477; theatre2.org.

Saturday

SUPER SATURDAY — Arabian Princess Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

NATIONAL PUZZLE DAY — Challenge yourself with one of several jigsaw puzzles that will be available, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Library Dallas Branch.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

“THE LIGHT FANTASTIC” — The works of 27 artists from the nineteenth century to today are displayed alongside one another as a meditation on light opens today, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

GALLERY TALK — Wa Kuk Wa Jimor/Canoe of One Community, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

DROP-IN ARTMAKING — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

ADULT WORKSHOP — Botanical Woodblock Printmaking, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

EAGLE WATCH CRUISES — 3 p.m. Jan. 29-30, Feb. 5-6, leaves from Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $7.50-$15. 789-5000.