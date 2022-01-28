GAO finds agency lax in crisis





WASHINGTON -- The Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly ignored recommendations to improve its pandemic response and is at "high risk" of mismanaging a future crisis, a government watchdog warned Thursday.

Investigators "found persistent deficiencies" in how the agency has led the response to the coronavirus pandemic and past public health emergencies dating to 2007, the Government Accountability Office concluded, citing continued problems coordinating among public health agencies, collecting infectious-disease surveillance data, and securing appropriate testing and medical supplies, among areas it said are unresolved.

"The department's response to the covid-19 pandemic has highlighted long-standing concerns we have raised about its ability to execute its role leading federal public health and medical preparedness for, and response to, such public health emergencies," GAO wrote in its report, which was shared with nine congressional committees.

For instance, the GAO said it had warned about shortages of coronavirus tests beginning in September 2020 and recommended this month that Health and Human Services develop a comprehensive national testing strategy -- which health officials in May 2021 promised would be forthcoming. But "to date, HHS has not provided this document," investigators wrote.

Meanwhile, Americans struggled to find rapid coronavirus tests or get appointments for lab-based PCR tests as the fast-moving omicron wave swept the country before the holidays, and public health experts and lawmakers chastised the administration for not moving more quickly to spur production of tests and make tests available.

The GAO said its warning that the health department is "high risk" is intended to highlight the need for improvements before another crisis spurred by a pathogen, extreme weather event or deliberate attack.

"If left unaddressed, these deficiencies will continue to hamper the nation's ability to be prepared for, and effectively respond to, future threats," the watchdog wrote.

Health and Human Services officials said Thursday that they were still reviewing the GAO's report and its conclusions, but that they were working to improve long-standing challenges inherited by the Biden administration.

"We share GAO's focus and urgency in battling this once-in-a-century pandemic and desire to ensure we never again face a pandemic of this magnitude," the department's spokesperson Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement, touting steps taken under the Biden administration to improve vaccination rates, increase access to tests and invest in new treatments.

The GAO's concerns about the health department span four presidential administrations and an array of public health emergencies, ranging from infectious-disease outbreaks such as Ebola and Zika to extreme weather events such as hurricanes.

The watchdog said it has made 115 recommendations to Health and Human Services about its leadership and coordination of public health emergencies since fiscal 2007, but only 33 have been implemented.

"For more than a decade, we have reported on HHS's execution of its lead role in preparing for, and responding to, public health emergencies and have found persistent deficiencies in its ability to perform this role," the GAO wrote.

For instance, the GAO said it first recommended in 2007 that Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security jointly conduct "rigorous testing, training, and exercises" that would allow federal officials to practice working together before an actual emergency.

The watchdog also made a similar recommendation about the need for the department to practice coordination with state and local officials. But "these recommendations were not implemented," the GAO notes, arguing that such efforts would still be helpful today.

The watchdog also faulted Health and Human Services for ignoring more recent recommendations, such as a January 2021 warning that the department needed to better coordinate its management of the strategic national stockpile, which contains supplies, medicines and devices for lifesaving care to be used in a crisis. But "as of January 2022, HHS has not developed a formal process for engaging with key stakeholders on a supply strategy for pandemic preparedness," the watchdog wrote.

The White House and congressional leaders have increasingly acknowledged flaws in the nation's response to the pandemic, laying out proposals to improve oversight and coordination of public health emergencies. A pair of leading senators this week introduced a bipartisan plan to shore up the nation's pandemic preparedness and clarify the department's role during a crisis.

Some of the Health and Human Services testing, supply chain and coordination problems identified by the GAO were also highlighted by President Joe Biden when he took office last year, vowing to address them, although the White House has struggled to fulfill a number of the president's pledges.

EDUCATION WORRIES

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday that the nation's schools must act more urgently to help millions of students who have fallen behind during the pandemic. "We must make up for lost time," he said.

Working to keep schools open is no longer enough, Cardona said in a speech laying out his priorities. He urged schools to use billions of dollars in federal aid to expand tutoring and mental health counseling, and to close achievement gaps that have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to make schools stronger than they were before, he said, seeing a "chance for a reset in education."

"They have suffered enough, and this is our moment," Cardona said from the department's headquarters.

He took a harder edge on the question of school closures, which are seen as a political liability for Democrats given the mounting frustration among parents. Most schools have remained open during the spread of the omicron variant, but scattered closures have roiled some communities.

"Safely reopening schools is the baseline, but it's not good enough," Cardona said. "We must make up for lost time."

He said schools should now turn their full focus toward helping students recover, especially those from groups that faced education inequities even before the pandemic.

As a start, he urged all schools to provide at least 30 minutes of tutoring three days a week for every student who has fallen behind. He said schools should aim to double the number of counselors, social workers and mental health workers in their buildings -- a goal previously set by Biden.

The education secretary said schools should be able to achieve those goals using federal dollars from Biden's American Rescue Plan, which sent $130 billion to the nation's schools last year.

Most schools have barely dipped into that pool, however, and many are still deciding how to use it before a spending deadline in late 2024.

Biden last week voiced frustration with how slowly the money is being spent. "Use it" was his message for states and schools.

Cardona said the money should go out now for more counselors and other staff members.

He asked schools to look beyond the pandemic even as some continue to face disruption caused by covid-19. The omicron variant has led to waves of teacher absences in some areas, leaving some too short-staffed to stay open. Teachers unions caution that the problem will only worsen as exhausted educators quit or retire.

Cardona, a former teacher, said teachers need to be paid more and treated with "the respect and the dignity they deserve." The White House has proposed federal money to support pay increases, but Cardona said it's up to states and districts to give teachers a livable wage.

"It's on us to make sure education jobs are ones that educators don't want to leave," he said.

Looking to Congress, Cardona pressed for passage of several key provisions of Biden's education plan, including an increase in Title I funding for low-income schools, more money for special education and universal preschool. All three have been tangled up in political deadlock in Washington.

In higher education, Cardona's priorities center on student debt. So far, the Biden administration has erased $15 billion in debt for borrowers in certain programs, and it recently relaxed the rules for the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

In December, Biden also extended a pause on student loan payments through May 1, a move meant to help millions of borrowers put off loan payments during the pandemic. Cardona said today's burden of student debt is "unacceptable" and that "no one should be forced to make a payment they can't afford."

He did not say whether the administration will pursue wider debt cancellation. Biden has faced mounting pressure from progressive Democrats to forgive huge amounts of student debt. More than 80 lawmakers sent a letter Tuesday calling for the cancellation of $50,000 in student debt for every borrower.

Nearly a year ago, the White House said it would study the legality of such a move, and Biden previously said he would support erasing up to $10,000 per borrower through legislation.

The administration has yet to issue a public decision on the issue.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Diamond of The Washington Post; and by Collin Binkley of The Associated Press.

