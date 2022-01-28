Garland County house fire kills 4 people, including 2 children

Arkansas State Police investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of a Friday morning house fire in Garland County that killed four people — two of them children, according to a news release.

Firefighters from local departments found the bodies of Kenneth Ingram, 31; Kayle Arriaga, 29; and her children, 2-year-old Mattie Cummins and 4-year-old Wesley Cummins, in a home on Echols Drive northeast of Hot Springs.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Friday.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths, the release states.