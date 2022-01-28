GDP up 5.7% in '21, hitting 37-year high

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy grew last year at the fastest pace since Ronald Reagan's presidency, bouncing back with resilience from 2020's brief but devastating coronavirus recession.

The nation's gross domestic product -- its total output of goods and services -- expanded 5.7% in 2021. It was the strongest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 after a previous recession.

The economy ended the year by growing at an unexpectedly brisk 6.9% annual pace from October through December as businesses replenished their inventories, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

"It just goes to show that the U.S. economy has learned to adapt to the new variants and continues to produce," said Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

Growth last year was driven up by a 7.9% surge in consumer spending and a 9.5% increase in private investment.

For the final three months of 2021, consumer spending, which the report said "primarily reflected an increase in services, led by health care, recreation and transportation," rose at a more muted 3.3% annual pace.

But private investment rocketed 32% higher, bolstered by a surge in business inventories as companies stocked up to meet higher customer demand. Rising inventories, in fact, accounted for 71% of the fourth-quarter growth.

"The upside surprise came largely from a surge in inventories, and the details aren't as strong as the headline would suggest," Kathy Bostjancic, Oxford Economics' chief U.S. financial economist, said in a research note.













Some industry analysts are emphasizing the broader quarterly trend as a sign that the private sector believes strong growth will persist through both inflationary pressures and speed bumps associated with coronavirus variants.

The average business owner "sees a very strong environment right now," said Oren Klachkin, lead economist for U.S. industry and regional research at Oxford Economics. "They want to ramp up investment because they want to meet that demand -- and they have every reason to invest."

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, "We are finally building an American economy for the 21st century, with the fastest economic growth in nearly four decades, along with the greatest year of job growth in American history."

U.S. stocks surged after Thursday's report was released, but ended up sagging as the day went on, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq shedding 1.4%. The ongoing volatility suggests Wednesday's remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not go far enough to calm investors about a series of rate increases expected this year.

Squeezed by inflation and still gripped by covid-19 caseloads, the economy is expected to slow this year. Many economists have been downgrading their forecasts for the current January-March quarter, reflecting the impact of the omicron variant. And for all of 2022, the International Monetary Fund has forecast that the nation's gross domestic product growth will slow to 4%.

OMICRON WORRIES

Many U.S. businesses, especially restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues, remain under pressure from the omicron variant, which has kept millions of people hunkered down at home to avoid crowds. Consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy, may be further held back this year by the loss of government aid to households, which nurtured activity in 2020 and 2021 but has mainly expired.

The Federal Reserve made clear Wednesday that it plans to raise interest rates multiple times this year to battle the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Those rate increases will make borrowing more expensive and perhaps slow the economy this year.

Arising from the 2020 pandemic recession, a healthy rebound had been expected for 2021. Gross domestic product had shrunk 3.4% in 2020, the steepest full-year drop since an 11.6% plunge in 1946, when the nation was demobilizing after World War II. The outbreak of covid in March 2020 had led authorities to order lockdowns and businesses to abruptly shut down or reduce hours. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. The economy sank into a deep recession.

But super-low interest rates, huge infusions of government aid -- including $1,400 checks to many households -- and, eventually, the widespread rollout of vaccines revived the economy. Many consumers regained the confidence and financial wherewithal to go out and spend again.

FLOOD OF DEMAND

The resurgence in demand was so robust, in fact, that it caught businesses off guard. Many struggled to acquire enough supplies and workers to meet a swift increase in customer orders. With many people now working remotely, shortages became especially acute for goods ordered for homes, from appliances to sporting goods to electronic equipment. And with computer chips in especially short supply, auto dealers were left desperately short of vehicles.

Factories, ports and freight yards were overwhelmed, and supply chains became ensnarled. Inflation began to accelerate. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices soared 7% -- the fastest year-over-year inflation since 1982. Food, energy and autos were among the items whose prices soared the most.

Car prices weighed on the economy for much of the year. The cost of new and used models has helped drive inflation throughout the pandemic, as a shortage of semiconductors squeezed the global supply chain.

Import prices were 10.4% higher in December than a year earlier, according to the Labor Department. Many businesses, large and small, are preparing for supply chain issues to stretch beyond the summer -- an unwelcome sign for workers whose wages have grown at the fastest pace in decades, while their purchasing power as consumers has been dented by costlier goods.

RETAIL SALES, MANUFACTURING

Late last year, the economy began to show signs of fatigue. Retail sales, for instance, fell 1.9% in December. And manufacturing slowed in December to its lowest level in 11 months, according to the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index.

The report Thursday indicated that the cash reserves many Americans were able to build up during the pandemic continued to dwindle: Real disposable personal income decreased 5.8% in the fourth quarter, and the personal saving rate -- the percentage of overall disposable income that goes into savings each month -- was 7.4%, compared with 9.5% in the third quarter.

Although factory production was up 3.5% in December from a year earlier, manufacturing output fell 0.3% last month, a weaker showing than most forecasts. The spread of the omicron variant appears to be extending manufacturers' struggles with finding consistent labor, as infections drive absences.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Rachel Siegel, Andrew Van Dam and Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post; and by Talmon Joseph Smith of The New York Times.