High school basketball roundups

BOYS

COTTER 55, DECATUR 25 Jeffry Haynes had 21 points as Cotter (17-11, 9-3 2A-1) maintained second place in the conference standings.

IZARD COUNTY 63, TIMBO 39 Gunner Gleghorn turned in 16 points in a 24-point blowout for Izard County (15-11, 8-4 1A-2). Jude Everett came away with eight points for the Cougars.

LAVACA 62, ACORN 39 Jetson Wagner collected 18 points as Lavaca (23-1, 8-0 2A-4), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, took down No. 5 Acorn (19-6, 6-1). Drake Grantham chimed in with 16 points for the Golden Arrows, who've won 20 games in a row.

MAYFLOWER 67, ATKINS 40 Kaleb Moody had 17 points in a victory for Mayflower (15-5, 7-1 3A-5), which has been victorious in four of its last five games. Arian King added 15 points for the Eagles.

PARIS 48, BOONEVILLE 47 Jesse Wells powered in 18 points for Paris (13-7, 5-4 3A-4), which picked up a pivotal win away from home. Konnor Edwards had 12 points for the Eagles, who led 36-31 at the end of the third quarter. Raiden Ferguson led Booneville (11-8, 5-3) with a team-high 14 points. Christopher Johnson scored 13 points and Mason Goers countered with nine points for the Bearcats.

VALLEY VIEW 54, POCAHONTAS 33 Hadden Lieblong delivered 11 points and 13 rebounds as Valley View (17-5, 8-3 4A-3) pulled away to beat Pocahontas (3-14, 2-8).

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 63, PARIS 30 Heaven Sanchez scored all 14 of her points in the first half as Booneville (18-0, 8-0 3A-4) won its 18th game in a row. Leigh Swint had 11 points and 6 steals and Linley Garrett followed up with 9 points for the Lady Bearcats. Brailey Forst ended with 16 points for Paris (8-10, 4-5).

COTTER 48, DECATUR 9 Morgan Zick tossed in 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in a rout for Cotter (15-8, 9-2), which bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Yellville-Summit. Kate Cheek had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Warriors.

GREENBRIER 64, RUSSELLVILLE 62, OT Alex Newland had 23 points as Greenbrier (13-4, 4-1 5A-West) pulled out a win in overtime. McKayla Betts scored 19 points and Emma Rehm supplied 10 points for the Lady Panthers.

LAVACA 64, ACORN 60 Katie May garnered 24 points for Lavaca (10-11, 4-4 2A-4), which has won two of its past three contests. Emerson Schaefer had 13 points while Rylie Green and Lily Kate Williams gathered 10 points apiece for the Lady Arrows.

MANSFIELD 63, MOUNTAINBURG 58 Alyson Edwards came away with 20 points as Mansfield (16-7, 7-2 2A-4) eeked out a win. Skylynn Harris scored 16 points and Natalie Allison had 10 points for the Lady Tigers.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

COTTER 61, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 31 Hayden Hutson had 14 points as Cotter (16-11, 8-3 2A-1) romped to victory. Jeffrey Haynes ended with 13 points for the Warriors.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 52, BAUXITE 29 Landin Kizer's 20 points catapulted Fountain Lake (19-2, 7-1 4A-7) to its seventh conference victory of the year. Evan East scored 11 points and Colby Lambert added nine points for the Cobras.

GIRLS

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 42, COTTER 41 Abby Methvin finished with 16 points for Yellville-Summit (16-3, 9-1 2A-1), which ran its winning streak to 10 games. Kambree Gibson had 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Kate Cheek had 16 points and 13 rebounds while Morgan Zick tallied 15 points for Cotter (14-8, 8-2).