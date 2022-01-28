High school volleyball All-Star rosters

• The rosters for the 2022 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game which were announced Thursday:
EAST
Lacie Bohannan Benton
Bissette Childress Benton
Karis Scott Conway
Molly Chunn Crowley’s Ridge
Jalie Tritt Episcopal Collegiate
Avery Marsh Episcopal Collegiate
Macie Grams Fort Smith Northside
Ella Tagupa Jonesboro
Abby Manley Jonesboro Westside
Harper Stokes Little Rock Christian
Daedrianna Cail Marion
Millie Allgood Mount St. Mary
Jenna Primm Ridgefield Christian
Natalie Supine Valley View
WEST
Kate Cheek Cotter
Toree Tiffee Fort Smith Southside
Sophie Snodgrass Fayetteville
Sophie Skinner Fountain Lake
Sydney Dunlap Greenbrier
Courtney Swilling Greenwood
Madelyn Freeman Hackett
Audri Winfrey Lake Hamilton
Anna Todaro Lavaca
Grayson Fairless Mena
Akira Robinson Paris
Abby Harris Rogers
Caylan Koons Springdale Har-Ber
Josie McCroskey Springdale Har-Ber