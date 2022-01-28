High school volleyball All-Star rosters

• The rosters for the 2022 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game which were announced Thursday:

EAST





Lacie Bohannan Benton

Bissette Childress Benton

Karis Scott Conway

Molly Chunn Crowley’s Ridge

Jalie Tritt Episcopal Collegiate

Avery Marsh Episcopal Collegiate

Macie Grams Fort Smith Northside

Ella Tagupa Jonesboro

Abby Manley Jonesboro Westside

Harper Stokes Little Rock Christian

Daedrianna Cail Marion

Millie Allgood Mount St. Mary

Jenna Primm Ridgefield Christian

Natalie Supine Valley View

WEST

Kate Cheek Cotter

Toree Tiffee Fort Smith Southside

Sophie Snodgrass Fayetteville

Sophie Skinner Fountain Lake

Sydney Dunlap Greenbrier

Courtney Swilling Greenwood

Madelyn Freeman Hackett

Audri Winfrey Lake Hamilton

Anna Todaro Lavaca

Grayson Fairless Mena

Akira Robinson Paris

Abby Harris Rogers

Caylan Koons Springdale Har-Ber

Josie McCroskey Springdale Har-Ber



