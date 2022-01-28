HOME MOVIES

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?” (not rated, 2 hours, 30 minutes, Mubi) Georgian cinema has undergone a revival in recent years, and this 2021 German-Georgian drama written and directed by Aleksandre Koberidze is a fine example of “New New Wave cinema.” Set in the riverside city of Kutaisi, where a pharmacist and a soccer player, who meet on a street corner and experience instant attraction, find their plans for a date undone when a spell magically transforms them, leaving them unable to recognize or contact each other. With Giorgi Ambroladze, Ani Karseladze. Subtitled.

“Saul at Night” (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes, AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Altavod) A melancholy, moody mystery in which a bizarre experiment forces a man to become acclimated to a life of isolation at night, while the rest of the city he lives in is restricted to sleep and a mandated curfew. With Kentucker Audley, Suzanne Clement, Stephanie Ellis, Acadia Colan; directed by Cory Santilli.

“Hive” (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Kino Now) A triple award-winner — including the Grand Jury Prize — at Sundance 2021, this moving drama from Blerta Basholli concerns Fahrije Hoti (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with grief since her husband disappeared during the war in Kosovo. In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls the other widows in her community together to launch a business selling roasted red pepper spread, but their effort to live independently is met with hostility. Based on a true story. In Albanian with English subtitles.

“Iron Family” (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, premiering at Slamdance Film Festival, now-Feb. 6) This inspiring documentary from Patrick Longstreth celebrates creative expression, human connection and recognition of others’ special talents in following Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old with Down syndrome, who convinces her quirky family to perform her original play in a once-thriving rural mining town on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. With Chad Faries, Kate German, Greg Banks.

“The Severing” (not rated, 1 hour, 10 minutes, also premiering at Slamdance) This is an experimental film — a story of movement and text, rather than plot — involving a dance piece that filmmaker Mark Pellington created in collaboration with choreographer Nina McNeely (Gaspar Noe’s “Climax”) and Dutch cinematographer Ann Evelin Lawford.

“A Shot Through the Wall” (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) After accidentally shooting a Black man in Brooklyn, Chinese American police officer Mike Tan must cope with profound guilt as he attempts to navigate the complicated effects of media, justice, and racial politics. With Kenny Leu, Ciara Renee, Lynn Chen, Clifton Davis; written and directed by Aimee Long.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (not rated, 4 hours, Showtime, begins Sunday) A four-part documentary series directed by W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America”), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, focuses on Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to alleged sexual predator, revealing through archival footage and interviews with comedians, commentators, journalists and women who had encounters with Cosby a gradual re-evaluation of sex, power, and toxic masculinity. See Dan Lybarger’s interview with Bell elsewhere in this section.