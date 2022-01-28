Honduras' new president takes oath

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Hondurans saw Xiomara Castro sworn in as their country's first female president Thursday amid a sea of waving flags in the national stadium.

Castro blasted the outgoing administration for leaving her a heavily indebted country where poverty has driven hundreds of thousands of Hondurans to migrate in recent years.

"We have the duty to restore the economic sector on the basis of transparency, efficiency, production, social justice, wealth distribution and national revenue," Castro said.

Castro, 62, faces high expectations to turn around the deeply troubled country amid uncertainty about whether an unfolding legislative crisis will allow her the support she needs. High unemployment, persistent violence, corruption as well as troubled health care and educational systems are some of the pressing challenges awaiting Castro.

Relatively smooth elections and a healthy margin of victory Nov. 28 came as a relief, but political maneuvering in the run-up to Castro's inauguration has muddled the outlook and distracted from what was to be a hopeful new beginning after the two terms of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Federal prosecutors in New York have repeatedly spoken of Hernandez's purported ties to drug trafficking, alleging his political rise was funded in part by drug profits. Hernandez has not been formally charged and has repeatedly denied the accusations.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Norma Torres said in a statement she had asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to see that Hernandez was indicted and extradited to the U.S.

Hernandez was sworn in Thursday as a representative of Honduras to the Central American Parliament, a traditional transition for Central American ex-presidents that affords them immunity from prosecution.

The United States government, seeing an opportunity to gain an ally in a region with few friends, has strongly backed Castro and stands ready to provide support. In a possible sign of tensions in the region, presidents from neighbors El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua were not scheduled to attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was given the task of addressing the challenge of Central American migration, met with Castro shortly after the inauguration ceremony.

The two discussed "the root causes of migration, combatting corruption and expanding economic opportunity," according to a statement from Harris' office.

"Vice President Harris welcomed President Castro's focus on countering corruption and impunity, including her intent to request the assistance of the United Nations in establishing an international anti-corruption commission and commitment to advancing necessary legislative reforms to enable such a commission to succeed," the statement said.

Castro has said she plans to formally invite the United Nations to set up an anti-corruption mission in Honduras.

Castro won on her third bid for the presidency. She was previously first lady during the presidency of her husband, Manuel Zelaya, which was cut short by a military coup in 2009.

Just hours before her inauguration, Castro announced her cabinet picks Thursday via Twitter. There were two women out of 16 announced positions.

Honduras has been engulfed by a dispute over who will lead the newly elected Congress. Two congressional leadership teams have been selected -- neither legitimately according to experts -- and their standoff threatens legislative paralysis at a time that Castro desperately needs to quickly get to work addressing Honduras' problems.

Elected lawmakers from Castro's Liberty and Refoundation Party backed one of their own to be the new legislative body's president Friday rather than support Castro's choice, which had been agreed with her vice president to win his party's support. Neither group backed down leading to surreal simultaneous legislative sessions Tuesday.





Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted by a military coup in 2009, hugs his wife as they arrive for her inauguration. (AP/Moises Castillo)







New Honduran President Xiomara Castro greets supporters Thursday in Tegucigalpa during her inauguration as Honduras’ first female president. Castro, 62, faces high expectations to tackle high unemployment, persistent violence, corruption, and troubled health care and educational systems. Castro blasted the outgoing administration for leaving a heavily indebted country where poverty has driven hundreds of thousands of people to migrate. More photos at arkansasonline.com/128castro/. (AP/Moises Castillo)











Gallery: Honduras swears in first female president







