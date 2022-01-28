• Tommy Thompson, 69, a deep-sea treasure hunter, has marked a sixth year in federal detention and continues to incur a daily fine of $1,000 after being held in contempt of court in an investor lawsuit for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of $2.5 million worth of gold coins from a ship sunk off South Carolina in 1857.

• Mike Jones, police chief in Brookside, Ala., resigned amid contention and lawsuits over traffic-law enforcement as the town generates about half of its revenue from ticket fines and forfeitures, and with so many people showing up on municipal court days that officers have to direct traffic.

• Kenneth Gregory, 70, has become the first Black police chief in St. Louis County, Mo., and noted that when he became an officer 42 years ago, no one would have considered "that a man that looks like me" would one day rise to the top.

• Cynthia Hernandez of the Tennessee Environmental Council says the state is seeking to beautify yards, farms and neighborhoods while helping the environment as it invites people to obtain native species to plant on Tennessee Tree Day in March.

• Raymond King of Zoo Atlanta called it "a devastating loss" as Ozzie, believed to be the third-oldest gorilla in the world, died at age 61, but said Ozzie's "life's contributions are indelible," including seven descendants at the zoo and many more across the U.S. and Canada.

• Rebekah Hammonds of the Tennessee Department of Transportation says back-to-back storms have officials calling on all available road maintenance staffers to help patch potholes on state roadways in the coming weeks.

• Rebecca Riddle of Amory Main Street in Amory, Miss., promises that the city's annual railroad festival is back on track this year for April 7-10 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

• Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada is isolating for five days and leading virtual Cabinet meetings after learning that he was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19, even though Trudeau tested negative for the illness.

• John Murphy, 73, said "we're not talking about St. Lucia or the Hawaiian islands" as the Barrow Borough Council in Cumbria, England, started taking job applications for a new king or queen, a position that involves running the Ship Inn pub on the isolated Piel Island and maintaining its roughly 50 acres.