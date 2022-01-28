The nation in brief: Couple says sorry for role in D.C. riot

Couple says sorry for role in D.C. riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A couple from Springfield, Mo., apologized for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and said they got caught up in the crowd excitement after former President Donald Trump urged people to march to the Capitol.

They were sentenced Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Zachary Wilson was sentenced to 45 days of home detention and Kelsey Wilson to 30 days, along with 60 hours of community service. They also must each pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol, The Kansas City Star reported.

"I know what I did on January 6th was wrong," Kelsey Wilson said before sentencing. "We got caught up in everything that had been happening over the last year, and we got swept up in the crowd. And I'm deeply and truly sorry and embarrassed for my actions that day."

Prosecutors said the Wilsons illegally entered the Capitol, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

The Wilsons' attorneys noted that the couple did not destroy any property or commit any violence and were in the Capitol for less than 20 minutes.

4 more bodies found from boat wreck

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four more bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but would suspend its rescue operations at sunset if it didn't receive any new information.

Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 people missing five days after the vessel capsized on the way to Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 55 miles east of Miami.

Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian said the decision to suspend the search at sunset Thursday, pending any new discoveries, was not an easy one.

"We have saturated the area over and over again," she said at a news conference. "We've had good visibility. ... We've overflown the vessel a number of times. ... It does mean we don't think it's likely that anyone else has survived."

The Miami office of Homeland Security Investigations has launched an inquiry, saying the migrants' journey was part of a human smuggling operation. Under federal law, a smuggler convicted of causing a death can be subject to the death penalty.

Federal judge halts S.D. abortion rule

PIERRE, S.D. -- A federal judge temporarily halted a South Dakota rule that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to take effect Thursday.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required people seeking abortions to return to a doctor to take the second of two drugs used for a medication abortion. Women have been able to receive both drugs in one visit, taking the second one at home.

Schreier, who was appointed under former President Bill Clinton, found that Planned Parenthood had shown that the rule likely "imposes an undue burden on a person's right to seek an abortion."

Abortion rights advocates said the rule change would have effectively ended access to medication abortions in South Dakota.

"We are relieved that South Dakotans' access to medication abortion remains unchanged for right now," said Sarah Stoesz, president of Planned Parenthood of North Central States. "The rule's proposed changes to medication abortion are completely unsupported by medicine and would place an immense burden on patients."

At a news conference Thursday, Noem argued that the rule was necessary for women's safety and said she is not backing down.

Insanity defense plan in school shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. -- The teenager charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense, his lawyers said in a notice filed Thursday as he, his parents and school officials faced a new lawsuit over the attack at Oxford High School.

The notice should lead to mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes in the shooting, which also wounded six other students and a teacher. Experts will consider whether the teen understood the wrongfulness of his conduct on the day of the shooting.

The new lawsuit was announced on behalf of the parents of Tate Myre, who was slain Nov. 30, and other students who witnessed the shootings. It alleges negligence by school officials and Crumbley's parents.

"We're sad and heartbroken -- our lives forever changed," William Myre said at a news conference. "Our family will never be the same. We're not doing good. All we do is walk around the house and think about Tate. We think about him every day. We sit in his room. We listen to his playlist off Spotify. We're not doing good, but we're going to find a way to get through it together."



