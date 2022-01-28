For a healthier state

I want to thank Karen Martin for her informative column in Sunday's Democrat-Gazette that discussed her participation as a healthy volunteer in a research study at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

She learned about this study because she had joined ARresearch, a research registry that allows people to select topics of interest to them such as cancer, heart disease, covid-19, etc. When people sign up, they are contacted when a research study is available that matches their area of interest.

Although Ms. Martin signed up for a study that requires participants to have blood samples drawn and to follow other procedures, many studies may require only answering survey questions or a one-time contact.

Those who join the registry can decide, without obligation, which studies are of interest and whether the time commitment meets their individual schedules. Researchers and community members worked jointly to develop the registry at ARresearch.org through the UAMS Translational Research Institute to make it easier for individuals to participate in research studies. This research registry is available for Arkansans as well as residents in other states.

Participation in research is one way to help make Arkansas a healthier state. You can enroll at ARresearch.org.

JEAN McSWEENEY

Little Rock

Jean McSweeney, RN, PhD, FAHA, FAAN, is professor emeritus of the College of Nursing and director of TRI Research Registry at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Logic is questionable

Reading the columns of syndicated columnist Star Parker in the Democrat-Gazette really has me scratching my head on her logic.

In one column, she advanced the idea that the $300 a month child tax credit should not be extended because it would keep folks from seeking employment. Seriously? Does anybody know any single mothers who have to put food on the table, gas in the car and find affordable child care that this keeps at home?

In her most recent column, she argues that President Biden's plan to pay for pre-K would be too expensive and resulting improvement in education inconclusive for public pre-K, and that the better option is to use church-based pre-K.

Gosh, I had no idea that church-based pre-K locations are so prevalent that it is even an option for low-income families. Oklahoma, a conservative neighbor, fully funds pre-K for 4-year-olds, but not Arkansas, who sits there with a nearly $1 billion surplus. Apparently, Oklahoma decided it was worth the investment.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock