LIVE! in NWA: Yarn/Wire comes to Momentary

Picture this, the Momentary encourages: A single piano, played, plucked, strummed and struck by eight hands.

Yarn/Wire -- described by Time Out NY as "fearless" -- is a New York-based percussion and piano quartet "dedicated to the promotion of creative, experimental new music." This weekend, they'll present the regional debut of Michael Gordon's "Material," a composition inspired by the sounds of construction outside the composer's Tribeca apartment.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. today and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Tickets are $20-$30 at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Pump Station performs Jan. 28; and EgoTrip performs Jan. 29 at JJ's, 12 Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 28; and Me & Him performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Project 1268 plays at 9 p.m. Jan. 28; and the Rachel B Band plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• The Nace Brothers play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 ($8); Mike Ryan performs with Jacob Stelly at 9 p.m. Jan. 28 ($15-$20); and Gin & Juice: A '90s Hip Hop Tribute with DJ Shortfuze is set for 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• JR Carroll, Drayton Farley and Parker Ryan perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 ($10-$12); Tyler Braden plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 ($8-$10); and Arkansauce plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 ($15-$18) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Brewery Comedy Tour visits the River Valley at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. 242-3722; facebook.com/FortSmithBrewing.

• Maud Crawford plays Jan. 28; L&B Music plays Jan. 29; and Jenna & Friends play Jan. 31 at JJ's, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. 419-9220. jjsgrill.com/jjsspringdale.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.