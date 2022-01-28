Local basketball roundup

BOYS

Eureka Springs 65,

Alpena 45

Braden Gerth had 18 points to lead four players in double figures Thursday night as Eureka Springs won its third straight 2A-1 Conference road game in as many days by defeating Alpena.

Matthew Lester added 16 points while Shane Holloway and Kegley Ertel chipped in 10 apiece for the Highlanders (22-3, 11-0), who will battle for sole possession of first place in the league standings Saturday when they travel to Flippin for a noon makeup game.

Bergman 78, Greenland 37

Bergman jumped out to an early 26-9 lead and cruised to a 3A-1 Conference victory at home Wednesday over Greenland.

Walker Patton had 20 points and Brayden Oleson 14 for the Panthers (25-6, 5-2), who led 50-18 at halftime and 66-27 after three quarters.

The two teams will meet again next week in Greenland.

GIRLS

Prairie Grove 45, Berryville 35

Trinity Dobbs had 17 points as Prairie Grove claimed a 4A-1 Conference victory Wednesday at home against Berryville.

The Lady Tigers (11-7, 3-5) held a slim 8-7 lead after one quarter and slowly pulled away to a 22-18 halftime cushion and a 28-23 edge after three quarters.