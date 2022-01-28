Longtime desegregation monitor released from Pulaski County case; judge says it 'no longer calls for an expert's services'

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Thursday announced that he is ending the appointment of Margie Powell as a court expert in a long-running federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit, effective Tuesday.

The announcement is the latest indicator that the 39-year-old lawsuit is winding to a conclusion after reaching into every part of the operation of the Pulaski County school districts and requiring payments totaling more than $1 billion over time in special state aid to the school systems.

Marshall ruled last May that the remaining school district defendants -- Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski -- have met their desegregation obligations in all but equalizing their facilities, and the districts have plans to accomplish that.

"Given the narrow issues remaining ... this case no longer calls for an expert's services," Marshall wrote in Thursday's order.

"With the Court's thanks and commendation, the Court therefore ends Ms. Powell's appointment effective February 1st. The Districts' progress and achievements over the last three decades would not have been possible without her time, efforts, and dedication."

Powell has been Marshall's court-appointed expert in the case since 2014, having previously served as a desegregation monitor, including lead monitor, in the federal Office of Desegregation Monitoring.

That monitoring office was created by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to track school desegregation efforts in the Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts -- all parties at the time in the lawsuit.

"Ms. Powell has been part of this case for more than thirty years," Marshall wrote.

"She began working in the Office of Desegregation Monitoring at its inception in 1991. In 2009, my Brother [U.S. District Judge Brian] Miller appointed her to lead that office as Monitor. With ODM's oversight, both the Little Rock School District and the North Little Rock School District became unitary."

In her adviser role to Marshall, Powell's responsibilities included monitoring the parties' efforts and collaborations and attending numerous meetings as well as submitting written reports and testifying in court hearings about the districts and their desegregation-related initiatives and desegregation plan compliance.

"She has done all this well and faithfully," Marshall wrote. "With the exception of some narrow facilities issues, both PCSSD & JNPSD have been declared unitary during Ms. Powell's tenure as the Court's expert."