Man, 19, gets 40-year term for shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A second Springdale man pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday to attempted capital murder and being an accomplice to aggravated robbery in the shooting of a Fayetteville teen in 2019.

Jeremy Tyler Cassels, 19, was sentenced to 40 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for his role in the shooting of Austin King. Cassels had been set for trial beginning Monday.

King was shot in the neck Sept. 6, 2019, at 780 E. Bryan Lane in Fayetteville. King, 17 at the time, was left partially paralyzed by the shooting.

Cassels also pleaded guilty to possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in an unrelated case.

In November, Jayden Anthony Miller, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder and being an accomplice to aggravated robbery in the shooting. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a gun.

Miller was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Miller was the shooter, and Cassels drove Miller from Springdale to Fayetteville to commit an armed robbery, according to felony information filed in the case. King was shot during the robbery.

Miller and Cassels were initially charged as juveniles, being 17 at the time of the shooting, but the case was transferred from juvenile court to adult circuit court Jan. 10, 2020, at the prosecution's request.

Miller and Cassels were arraigned in circuit court Jan. 17, 2020, where each pleaded innocent.