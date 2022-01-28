Murphy Oil reports $168.4M profit in 4th quarter





Murphy Oil Corp. turned 2020's fourth-quarter loss into profit for the same quarter in 2021, the company reported Thursday.

Reporting before the markets opened, the oil and natural gas firm formerly based in El Dorado posted net income of $168.4 million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $171.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Per-share income blew past the gain of 48 cents expected on average by 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Murphy Oil's revenue more than doubled to $739 million.

Production during the quarter averaged 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day -- a measure used by oil companies to allow for like-to-like comparisons.

Roger Jenkins, Murphy Oil's president and chief executive officer, said in Thursday's report that the company produced more oil in 2021, with less capital, than originally planned.

At the same time, Jenkins said, Murphy Oil has repaid 17%, or $530 million, of its total debt since year-end 2020.

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, payable on March 1, of 15 cents per share. That's up 20% from the previous quarter.

For fiscal 2021, Murphy Oil reported a net loss of $73.7 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.15 billion, or $7.48 per share, in the previous year.

Revenue for 2021 rose 15% to $2.3 billion.

Production for the year averaged 158,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Most of the company's production came from onshore operations, particularly in Texas' Eagle Ford Shale.

Murphy Oil's plans for fiscal 2022 include capital expenditures of between $840 million and $890 million. The company expects full-year production to range between 164,000 and 172,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"Our 2022 budget is higher than 2021, with capital designated toward finalizing key development projects in the Gulf of Mexico while maintaining oil volumes across the portfolio," Jenkins said.

The company also expects to pay off another $300 million in long-term debt, assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel in 2022, Jenkins said. More debt will be repaid if oil prices strengthen, he said.

Murphy Oil is an international oil and natural gas exploration and production company with offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as North American onshore operations.

The company moved both its headquarters in El Dorado and an office in Canada to Houston in 2020.

Murphy Oil's shares rose 51 cents, or 1.66%, to close Thursday at $31.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have traded between $11.89 and $32.94 in the past year.



