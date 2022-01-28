• "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider's dazzling streak is over, snapped by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money. Schneider's success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who's serving as guest host, and the quiz show's other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people. "It's still a little hard to believe," she said of the run that ended Wednesday. "It's something that I'm going to be remembered for, and that's pretty great." New champ Rhone Talsma had the correct response to the final "Jeopardy!" clue for a winning total of $29,600. Schneider, who found herself in the unusual position of entering the last round short of a runaway, was second with $19,600. "I'm still in shock," Talsma said. "I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn't think it was going to be me, so I'm thrilled." Schneider said Talsma played well and did a "great job of taking the opportunities when they came up and putting himself in position to be able to win." The answer that stumped Schneider was about countries of the world: The only nation whose name in English ends in an "h" and which is also one of the 10 most-populous. (Cue the "Jeopardy!" music -- and the response is, "What is Bangladesh?") As her streak ended, Schneider said she was sad but also relieved that "I don't have to come up with any more anecdotes," the stories that contestants share during game breaks.

• Justin Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards with nine nominations thanks to his two major collaborative hits of 2021, "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and "Stay" with The Kid LAROI. Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has eight nominations for singles from her debut, "drivers license," while Doja Cat and Giveon have seven nominations for the awards show that will air from Los Angeles on March 22. The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most-played artists of the year on their stations and app, and fans can vote in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song and Best Music Video. Both of Bieber's songs are nominated for song of the year, up against songs from Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA. Rodrigo is nominated for female artist of the year, alongside Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin and Tate McRae are all nominated for best new pop artist.

