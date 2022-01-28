Solar plant online for Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas announced Thursday that its newest solar plant in Searcy is now online and generating power for businesses and homeowners in the state. The facility is the company's first battery-storage solar farm with the ability to reserve 30 megawatt hours of power.

"Solar energy is clean, renewable, abundant and cost-effective," Entergy Arkansas President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Landreaux said in a news release. "It is a smart way to increase our electricity supply, and the battery storage at this facility will keep power flowing even when the sun isn't shining."

The Searcy plant is one of three producing solar power for Entergy Arkansas customers, joining facilities in Stuttgart and in Chicot County near Lake Village. The utility says the solar operations will save Arkansas customers more than $190 million. The three solar plants are projected to comprise 5% of Entergy Arkansas' available generating capacity by 2023.

The solar farm is on 800 acres near Eastline Road in Searcy.

-- Andrew Moreau

Firm recommended as airport lobbyist

A team led by Impact Management Group is in line to be the new lobbyist for the state's largest airport.

The 22-year-old firm's team was the choice of a review committee at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field after the panel heard separate presentations from Impact Management's team and two other lobbying firms earlier this week.

The recommendation now goes to the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, a body that includes five of the six review committee members. Those members are Chairwoman Jill Floyd, Mark Camp, Stacy Hurst, Bill Walker and Tiffany Mays O'Guinn.

Impact Management's team is led by Robert Coon, the firm's managing partner. Robbie Wills, a partner with WSG Consultants, and Katie Burns -- the president, chief executive officer and founder of Cove Street Consulting -- round out the team.

The team beat out Capitol Victory Solutions LLC, doing business as Bi-Partisan Strategies, and Capitol Partners PLLC.

Ron Fuller Enterprises has been the airport's lobbyist since 2018. In 2021, the firm was paid $24,000, said Shane Carter, the spokesman for Clinton National.

-- Noel Oman

State index closes with a loss of 13.69

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 742.51, down 13.69.

"Equities failed to sustain early gains following a strong GDP report for 4Q 2021 with the S&P 500 Index trading below the 200-day moving average now for a fifth consecutive day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.