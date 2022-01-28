Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Rogers

• Noel Bonilla, 18, of 1811 S. 11th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with computer exploitation and distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit matter involving a child. Bonilla was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jennifer Stroud, 35, of 7275 Napa Valley Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Stroud was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.