Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas Council hosting vaccination clinics today, Saturday

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

The Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting several covid-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

The clinics are open to the public and offer first, second and booster doses of the covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up at no cost. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, depending on eligibility.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is recommended. To register or view the council's vaccination clinic calendar, visit nwacouncil.org/nwavaccines/.

Upcoming clinics:

• Today -- 1 to 4 p.m. at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield -- NWA Corporate Center, 5288 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale.

• Today -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters Building C, 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell.

• Saturday -- 9 a.m. to noon at Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville.

Print Headline: NWA Council hosting vaccination clinics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT