Northwest Arkansas Council hosting vaccination clinics today, Saturday

The Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting several covid-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

The clinics are open to the public and offer first, second and booster doses of the covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up at no cost. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available, depending on eligibility.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is recommended. To register or view the council's vaccination clinic calendar, visit nwacouncil.org/nwavaccines/.

Upcoming clinics:

• Today -- 1 to 4 p.m. at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield -- NWA Corporate Center, 5288 W. Don Tyson Parkway, Springdale.

• Today -- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters Building C, 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave., Lowell.

• Saturday -- 9 a.m. to noon at Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville.