NWA PREP BASKETBALL REPORT: Lady War Eagles 'efficient' in comeback win

Heritage girls coach Josh Laymon said he wished he could take some credit for something magical he might have said to spark his team's fourth-quarter turnaround during Tuesday's game against Fayetteville.

The Lady War Eagles (13-6, 4-2) just regrouped over the final 8 minutes and bounced back from an 11-point deficit to claim a 59-53 victory on their home floor over the Lady Bulldogs.

"We just had to recollect," Laymon said of his team. "We had a real efficient fourth quarter. We rebounded well and limited our turnovers, then we shot a very high percentage.

"We had run a lot of man defense in the first half. In the third quarter, we ran quite a lot of halfcourt zone stuff because they started getting comfortable with our man-to-man. Right at the end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth, we went into our zone press, and that seemed to shore up our defense. Then we settled down and played better."

Carlee Casteel finished with a team-high 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers that sparked Heritage's rally. Eason Kimball added a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The win puts the Lady War Eagles in a tie for second place in the 6A-West Conference standings heading into tonight's game at rival Rogers.

"I'm pleased," Laymon said. "We played Har-Ber without Carlee Casteel, and Har-Ber is looking good right now. The other (conference) game we lost was against Bentonville West, which shot lights out that night.

"I'm hoping, knock on wood, that our kids will stay out of quarantine and all this other COVID stuff and stay injury-free going into the second half of conference."

BENTONVILLE

Busy week for Lady Tigers

Bentonville didn't want to go into overtime on Wednesday in a makeup game that was squeezed between two regularly-scheduled games, but that's exactly what happened.

After blowing an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead, Bentonville regrouped in overtime to hold off Fayetteville 54-52 in a makeup game at Bulldog Arena. It was the second win in two nights for Bentonville (12-6, 4-2), which defeated Springdale on Tuesday and face Fort Smith Southside in another 6A-West Conference game tonight.

"We knew Fayetteville was going to make a run," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "We didn't know it was going to be that big of a run."

Bentonville appeared to be in control Wednesday, leading Fayetteville 38-20 after three quarters. But Fayetteville dominated the fourth quarter and took a 46-42 lead late in regulation. The Lady Tigers forced overtime, thanks to a basket and two free throws by Abby Kate Sanders.

"A big shout out to Abby Kate Sanders for hitting those two free throws to tie it," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said of his junior guard. "Sam Rhuda, she also did a great job of hitting some shots down the stretch."

Rhuda scored 17 points and made 3 of 4 free throws in overtime to secure the win. Wynter Beck scored 20 points to lead Fayetteville.

HARRISON

Lady Goblins starting to jell

Don't look now, but Harrison is on the move again.

The Lady Goblins once stood at 4-9 overall with only two players who saw significant playing time last season on Harrison's state championship team. But Harrison has won four consecutive to improve to 8-9 overall and 5-2 in the league heading into tonight's 4A-1 Conference game against Pea Ridge.

"There were a lot of reasons for our slow start, but we're kind of starting to jell together a bit," Harrison coach Stacie Klott said. "They're gaining experience and learning the things I like to run. Monday was the first time we had all 12 of our players for practice."

Harrison is led by Clare Barger, who made all-state and the Class 4A All-State Tournament team as a sophomore. Barger scored 31 points against Gravette then dropped 22 more in Tuesday's win over Huntsville.

"She's very fast and aggressive," Klott said. "We play her at point guard sometimes, which slows down her scoring a bit."

Harrison is also receiving major contributions from Reese Ricketts, a 6-foot-2 post player. She had 14 points in Tuesday's 45-41 win over Huntsville.

"(Ricketts) has had some big games where she's scored in the 20s," Klott said. "She playing really well."

HUNTSVILLE

Eagles crank up offense

Huntsville's boys have kept the scoreboard operators busy during their last two games.

The Eagles scored 78 and 75 points to claim 4A-1 Conference victories over Prairie Grove and Huntsville, respectively, and coach River Gosvener credits the high scores from their ability to go out on the floor and make plays.

"We just run a lot of motion offense," Gosvener said. "We don't have a whole lot of sets. I like my players to be able to read and react, and I think that makes it harder for teams to scout against us and harder to guard.

"If a team is running a lot of sets, you're able to cheat a little bit on defense. If your team is running motion, it's hard for the other team to cheat because your players are reading and reacting to what the defense is doing. I think that contributes a lot to our being able to score."

Seniors Hayden Dotson and Matt Sisk, along with junior Mason Davidson, have provided the majority of the scoring punch for the Eagles. Dotson, a 5-11 guard, has scored 54 points the past two games, while Davidson, a 5-9 guard, and Sisk, a 6-2 forward, scored 33 points apiece in the two wins.

"Hayden has really been turning it on," Gosvener said. "He and Matt are three-year starters, so they have a lot of experience under their belts. Mason has also been a great leader. He may be a junior, but he plays like a senior out there."