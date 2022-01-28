Obituaries

MAXINE ROBERSON

Maxine Roberson, 88, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.

Maxine was born, August 12, 1933, in Star City, Arkansas to the late Grady and Ora (Glover) Ross. She was the first female promoted to Vice President of Operations of First National Bank of Magnolia and retired after 40 years of service. She was a longtime and faithful member of the Asbury United Methodist Church where she was formerly the choir director. She enjoyed playing Bridge, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid bowler on the bowling league.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Bobby Lee Roberson, brother Jim Ross, and sister Eloise Hyatt. Maxine is survived by her husband of 66 years Lonnie Roberson of Magnolia; son Joe Roberson and wife Lynn of Magnolia; grandson Brad Roberson and wife Lindsey of Brister and their children Aubrey and Weston; granddaughter Heather Roberson and fiancé Kevin Simmons of Sherwood; granddaughter Wendi Pittman of Fayetteville and her children Aiden and Lilli; granddaughter Ashlea Morden and husband Jonathan of Fayetteville and their son Oliver; a host of extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Stephens Cemetery with Rev. David Moore officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia. Visitation will be today, January 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753.

