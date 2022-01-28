SOCCER U.S. blanks El Salvador

Antonee Robinson broke through a freeze in the air and the U.S. offense, scoring a big goal in the 52nd minute that lifted the Americans over El Salvador 1-0 on Thursday night and kept them on track for a return to the World Cup. The narrow victory on a 29-degree night that tied the record low temperature for a home American qualifier boosted the U.S. to 18 points with five games left. The U.S. has two more chilly matchups in the next week and can move to the verge of a berth with victories on Sunday against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, and Wednesday against Honduras at St. Paul, Minn. The final three qualifiers are in March.

GOLF Three tied at Farmers

Top-ranked Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas made the birdies they needed to keep pace on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday and shared the lead with hard-charging Adam Schenk after two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. Schenk made eight consecutive birdies to shoot a career-low, 10-under 62, also on the North Course, and joined Rahm

(65) and Thomas (63) at 13-under

131. The 30-year-old Schenk, who grew up on an Indiana sod farm, started his impressive run of birdies on the fourth hole and ended it on No. 11. He also birdied Nos. 16 and 17 in his bogey-free round. All three leaders opened Wednesday on the South Course, where Rahm won the U.S. Open last year for his first major. Rahm also got his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 at Torrey Pines, a municipal facility on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Thursday but missed the cut by one stroke at 2-under 142. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also finished at 142.

Ko leads by two strokes

Lydia Ko continued take steps toward the top of women’s golf again on Thursday with birdies on half of her holes for a 9-under 63 and a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, Fla. Ko has been winning on the LPGA Tour for so long — she won her first title as a 15-year-old — that it’s easy to forget she is only 24. Ko, a 16-time winner on tour, has seen it all, from winning two majors and becoming No. 1 in the world, to watching her ball-striking, her results and her confidence plummet. She ended a nearly three-year drought by winning in Hawaii last year. She is back to No. 3 in the world. Kang, coming off a season-opening victory last week at Lake Nona, had eight birdies (one of them after hitting the flagstick with her tee shot on the par-3 17th) for a 65. Former University of Arkansas golfers Gaby Lopez and Stacy Lewis both shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday and are tied for 11th. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75.

FOOTBALL Bears set to hire Eberflus

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, tasked with turning around a franchise mired in mediocrity for much of the past decade. The person confirmed the move to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Bears. Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.

Broncos to go with Hackett

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the works and the team hasn’t made an announcement. Hackett, 42, would bring energy and enthusiasm to a franchise that has foundered ever since winning Super Bowl 50 six years ago.