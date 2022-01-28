100 years ago

Jan. 28, 1922

SEARCY -- Mrs. Ethel Watterson Bridges, 18, wife of Pete Bridges, charged with first degree murder for complicity in the drowning of her 10-month-old infant last September, was acquitted by the jury in White Circuit Court. ... The child's father was cleared of the same charges the night before on an instructed verdict. The only witness to the crime was Mrs. Bridges herself, who says that her husband threw the baby into the creek, but as the law does not allow a wife to testify against her husband, the evidence against him was purely circumstantial. Mrs. Bridges' defense was coercion at the time of the murder and intimidation after that fact. The state attempted to prove an alibi for Pete Bridges, thus undermining the girl's testimony.

50 years ago

Jan. 28, 1972

• Pantomime is a classic art form not often seen at the Arkansas Arts Center. And because the Center's staff considers its obligations to include the introduction of "new" art, it will present "An Evening of Mime" at the Arts Center Theater. ... Earl Billings will perform in "Traffic," a mime he wrote to focus on the absurdity of how much one's daily life is controlled by signs. ... Manolo Agullo, a ballet master ... will be performing for the first time in 15 years.

25 years ago

Jan. 28, 1997

SPRINGDALE -- Two Northwest Arkansas residents could face federal charges for allegedly printing low-denomination counterfeit currency that authorities say has been circulated recently from Fort Smith to Springdale. They were arrested Saturday after police seized $6,800 in fake bills and reproduction equipment. ... The bills appear to have been electronically scanned into a computer and then photocopied. Some appear smudged and have been cut unevenly.

10 years ago

Jan. 28, 2012

• The United States' efforts to bring law and order to Afghanistan are vital in creating an environment that prevents the Taliban from cultivating a deeper foothold in the long-turbulent county, said Hans Klemm, appointed 18 months ago as the first coordinating director of rule of law and law enforcement. Klemm, an ambassador-rank official at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, described Friday the challenges in developing a stronger justice system in Afghanistan during an appearance at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock. One of the biggest obstacles is that 85 percent of Afghanistan's people cannot read, write or do math, Klemm said. This illiteracy makes for a weak foundation when trying to create government institutions, he explained. Also a problem: Afghanistan still relies heavily on opium for 15 percent to 20 percent of its gross domestic product. And then there's the pervasive corruption seen not only in the highest of courts but also in day-to-day life, he added.