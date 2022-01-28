Pea Ridge adopts rules for vacating easements

PEA RIDGE -- A request to vacate an easement on property on North Davis, which was approved by both the Planning Commission and City Council last month, prompted city attorney Shane Perry to research the city ordinances concerning the issue.

"A vacation of an easement came up here in the last couple of months," Perry told City Council members during their meeting Jan. 18. "I checked our city ordinances and didn't find anything and ended up checking state statutes and found multiple that are applicable to street, alley or a right of way. Once I realized there were multiple statutes that applied, I worried we wouldn't have statutory compliance."

Perry said numerous area cities have ordinances addressing the issue.

"So, I prepared this ordinance. We're growing a lot. There will be redevelopment in the older area of town. A lot of times when redevelopment kicks in that's when I notice that these issues tend to come up. And this issue was in an older area of town.

"And, I understand from Sandy [Button, city clerk] it has come up here before. With everything going on in town, I do expect there will be redevelopment in our older areas. This is something our city needs," he said.

The ordinance, which details procedures to follow in order to vacate an easement, was approved unanimously. The procedure includes filing an application; paying a fee to the city for notice to adjacent landowners and affected utilities, costs of publication in the newspaper and recording at the clerk's office; a petition; plat of record; plat of proposed vacation; proof of ownership; consent of property owners; consent from utilities; sign posting on or adjacent to the property; review and approval; and recording with the County Recorder's office.

Council member Cody Keene asked whether the passage of the ordinance would affect the property owner who requested the vacation of a right of way last month.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said it would.

Council member Merrill White asked whether the property owner would have to follow this procedure, and Perry told him he would but that it was driven by state statute.

Council members approved the transfer of $300,000 from impact fees to the Street Department budget. Answering questions from council members, Button said there is about $600,000 in the street impact fees.

The mayor said the city is "working with one of the engineering firms to be sure we're still in line on impact fees ... to see if changes need to be made."

In other business, the council:

• Approved rezoning 5 acres on Hazelton Road from agricultural to residential; a city building official said about 25 units of duplexes and triplexes are planned for the property.

• Approved rezoning 19.9 acres on West Pickens from Residential-R1 to Residential-R2.

• Approved librarian Alex Wright advertising for bids to repair the roof on the Community Library.