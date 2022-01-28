PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca routs Acorn, takes over 2A-4 lead

LAVACA -- The Lavaca Golden Arrows took all of the drama out of Thursday's matchup of 2A-4 Conference titans.

Lavaca scored the first nine points of the game and coasted to a 62-39 win over Acorn at Wendel Hardgrave-Davis Floyd Gymnasium.

Lavaca (23-1, 8-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, momentarily seized sole possession of the conference lead with Thursday's win, but the two teams meet again on Feb. 4 at Acorn, ranked No. 5. Then, the two could meet again in the district tournament at Mountainburg in the middle of February.

Thursday, Lavaca held Acorn to four misses from the field to start the game and forced three turnovers while building a 9-0 cushion.

After Damian Bohlman drilled a jumper for Acorn (19-6, 6-1), Lavaca scored six more points to take a 15-2 lead and settled for a 17-4 after the opening quarter.

"We wanted to get off to a great start, defensively, first because we know they can score points pretty easily," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said. "They've got a couple of guys that average a lot of points. That set the tone for us."

Acorn, behind eight points from Bohlman in the second quarter, trimmed Lavaca's lead to 32-20 at the half but the Golden Arrows went back up, 47-33, after three quarters and put the game away in the last quarter.

"They shoot the ball so well," Acorn coach Chris Ledbetter said. "They're so big and physical. Falling behind early like that just puts you in a bad spot especially in this place. We've been coming up here a couple of years, and they're tough."

Jetson Wagner, Avery Walker, Luke Watson and Drake Grantham scored for Lavaca in the first five minutes to pace Lavaca's quick start. Lavaca was 20-for-39 from the floor and never let Acorn score more than two baskets in a row in the game.

"We can be a little streaky shooting the ball at times, but we can also score in bunches," Reed said. "We had numerous guys especially early on get open shots. We wanted to get to the rim and attack them."

Wagner finished with 18 points, and Grantham had 16. Walker and Kolby Glidewell each scored eight points.

Bohlman, one of the state's top scorers, finished with 23 points, but had to work with nine buckets in 19 attempts.

Lavaca's Luke Watson drew the defensive assignment on Bohlman.

"He's really good," Reed said. "We put our best defender on him. He's strong and he's smart. He's guards the other team's best player usually. He did a great job in the first half. The points he had in the first half, he got an offensive rebound and had a cheap foul called."

Bohlman hit a 3-pointer and added three free throws when he was fouled from beyond the 3-point line on consecutive trips down the floor.

He scored 11 points in the third quarter, drilling a trey and converting a steal into a layup.

"In the second half, we put a couple of different guys on him," Reed said. "He's going to score. Our job is to contain him and score more than he does. We did a really good job on him."

Lavaca offset his third-quarter scoring with 3-pointers by Glidewell to open the third quarter, and treys by Walker and Wagner later in the quarter.

Wagner added another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that had Lavaca up, 52-33, with 5:40 left.