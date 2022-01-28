Reversal of fortune for Wynne

The Wynne Lady Yellowjackets endured the lowest of lows during a nearly four-year span from Dec. 30, 2015, to Nov. 11, 2019, when they lost 92 consecutive games.

That period may seem like a distant memory now for the Lady Yellowjackets, who are experiencing a gluttony of high points.

Wynne (14-5, 6-0 4A-5) finds itself sitting in first place in the conference standings after winning at Class 4A No. 5 Lonoke 57-53 on Tuesday night. That victory came two weeks after the Lady Yellowjackets picked up arguably one of their biggest league wins in recent memory when they beat Pulaski Academy 62-60.

"Seven of our top eight are seniors, and five of them start," Wynne Coach Tim Hawkins said. "When you've got that kind of leadership, teams come together and gel. These kids are playing really, really hard.

"Of course, they're a year older than what they were, and they came back motivated after the way last season kind of unfolded."

After winning 14 games and snapping that lengthy losing streak on Nov. 12, 2019, in Hawkins' first game as the team's coach, Wynne felt it had the potential make a postseason run last year when it finished third in the 4A-5 Conference, but covid-19 caused several games to be canceled. That resulted in a league tournament being held, where the Lady Yellowjackets suffered a season-ending loss in the quarterfinals.

This year, Wynne has played like it has something to prove.

"We kind of felt like we got the short end of the stick last year with everybody not getting to play a full schedule," Hawkins explained. "We had the conference tournament and ended getting upset. But we talked about that coming into the season, and the girls set a goal to compete for a conference championship.

"And then, if we can get to a regional and get a game under our belt, we could be a real factor. I know what Farmington has, and I know how good Nashville is. But I think there are a lot of us that are right there with each other after those two teams."

Several Lady Yellowjackets have been critical in their resurgence. Derionna Spencer is leading the team in scoring at 11 points per game, and Zahryia Baker is averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds. Darienne Carter, a 6-0 center, and Shaylan Lewis both average eight points while Londyn McDaniel, who missed all of last year with an injury, is averaging seven.

"All five starters have scored in double figures at some point, and we're not turning the ball over nearly as much as we were last year," Hawkins said. "This group was competitive in junior high before I got here, and I knew they could be a good team by the time they were seniors.

"But that's a credit to them because they've turned it around."

RECTOR GIRLS

Dishing it out

After taking some lumps in November, Rector is now the one throwing blows of its own.

Rector (18-6, 10-2 2A-3) responded to an early four-game losing streak with 11 victories in a row before Thursday's 64-57 loss to Class 2A No. 2 Marmaduke. Overall, the Lady Cougars have been on the winning end of 17 of their past 19 games. With postseason play set to begin in a little over three weeks, Rector is playing the way Coach Mitchell Weber envisioned it would at this point in 2022.

"We've played well as of late," Weber said. "I think in like a seven-day span, we played at Greene County Tech, which beat us by two, and then we got beat in three straight games by Salem, Nettleton and Mammoth Spring all by about 30. We knew that the schedule would be brutal early, but since then, we've really played well, especially since the Berryville Tournament.

"They've all started to kind of piece it together."

Those pieces ultimately start with senior guard Ellie Ford, who's averaging 17 points during conference play, but Weber noted that it's others who are beginning to turn their play up a notch. That, of course, has made the Lady Cougars much tougher to defend.

It's also given Rector, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, even more confidence as the regular season winds down.

"We've had that second player step up, but really, it's been a different kid throughout," Weber explained. "I think, personally, the really good teams need that No. 2 or No. 3 kid to make runs. Another thing, too, is that they've just been as consistent as they can be, as far as their work habits. That's the main reason why it's showing up in the win-loss column.

"But I'm just hoping we can keep on rolling. We've kind of cut the practice times down a little bit just to keep them fresh physically. This time of the year, we're just trying to keep everybody locked in mentally. We want to continue these last few weeks of the regular season on a high note to take us on into postseason play.

WONDERVIEW BOYS

Staying in the moment

There's nothing top secret or hush-hush about how Wonderview, Class 1A's top team, approaches its games. According to Coach Jerod Squires, it's quite simple.

"It sounds silly, but the guys just come in every day motivated," he said. "We started the very first day of practice in August talking about just being 1% better than what we were the day before and not worrying about a month from now or whatever. And these guys are as good as any I've ever been around about just being present, enjoying the moment and not getting to far ahead.

"It sounds silly or like a coaching cliche, but that's been it."

That straightforward tactic has worked to a tee for Daredevils.

Only a handful of teams have even tested Wonderview (27-1, 11-0 1A-4) this year. The only loss it suffered was to Little Rock Christian, 76-48, during Episcopal Collegiate's Wildcat Classic in late December, but even that game was close in the third quarter. The Daredevils, who own 20 wins by at least 19 points, also have shown they can come back from huge deficits. They trailed both LISA Academy North and West Side Greers Ferry by 20 points in games before roaring back to win.

The catalysts for Wonderview routinely have been Caleb Squires, who is coming off a 48-point game Tuesday, and Sam Reynolds. Both are averaging well over 20 points.

"I've been doing this for 20-something years, and those two are as good of a duo as I've seen," Squires said. "They're something special, and they're humble. With Caleb, he stays in the gym. The shots that he makes are shots that he's taken 1,000 times in an empty gym.

"Those two guys, it's nothing that coaches have done. It's all them and their teammates. Really, I just try to stay outta their way."

SUPER SIX

5A-East battle set

Conference supremacy will be on the line tonight when a pair of 5A-East rivals duke it out in the first of at least two showdowns this season.

Both No. 2 Jonesboro (16-3, 6-0), led by standouts Jesse Washington and Quion Williams, and No. 4 Marion (16-5, 6-0), which is powered by Ryan and Jayden Forrest, took care of business in their respective games Tuesday night to set up a battle for first place today at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. The teams have split the past six meetings, with Jonesboro winning both games last season.

There aren't any top 10 battles slated to unfold on the girls' side, but there are a couple of games that could provide plenty of intrigue, starting with No. 2 North Little Rock heading to Cabot. The Lady Panthers have won the last two times they've hosted the Lady Charging Wildcats.

Also, Siloam Springs is playing at No. 7 Vilonia in a game the Lady Eagles need to keep from falling two games back of No. 8 Greenwood in the 5A-West Conference standings. Siloam Springs is a 1.5 games behind Vilonia.

TIP-INS

Maumelle senior guard Carl Daughtery Jr. hit another milestone Tuesday when he became the second player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. The University of Central Arkansas signee scored 21 points to lead the Hornets, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A and No. 7 overall, past Benton 85-68. Also, Rogers Heritage guard Micah Hill also passed 1,000 points for his career against Fayetteville. The 6-4 senior finished with 17 points in a 69-61 loss. ... Viola guard A.J. McCandlis went over 1,500 points in the program earlier this week when the Lady Longhorns beat Calico Rock 55-27. The junior is averaging more than 20 points on the season. ... Sylvan Hills guard Jianna Morris set the Lady Bears' single-game scoring record with 36 Tuesday against Little Rock Parkview. The previous mark was 34.