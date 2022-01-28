Roethlisberger makes retirement offical

FOOTBALL

QB makes retirement official

PITTSBURGH -- No more comebacks for Ben Roethlisberger.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, saying it was "time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats" after 18 seasons, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.

"I don't know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been," Roethlisberger, 39, said in a video message. "But I know with confidence I have given my all to the game; I am overwhelmed with gratitude for what it has given me."

The much-anticipated decision came less than two weeks after Pittsburgh's lopsided loss to Kansas City in the first round of the postseason, the 12th time in Roethlisberger's career the Steelers reached the playoffs.

He hinted before his final game at Heinz Field that it was time for him to move on and spend more time with his wife, Ashley, and their three children. He made it a point to embrace the moment following a Monday night win over the Browns on Jan. 3, doing a victory lap of sorts before disappearing down the tunnel surrounded by his family.

Roethlisberger called the journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer "exhilarating."

And wildly successful.

The Steelers never endured a losing season during Roethlisberger's tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46 -- the latter coming on a now-iconic touchdown pass over the outstretched hands of three Arizona defenders to Santonio Holmes in the back corner of the end zone.

"Putting that jersey on every Sunday with my brothers will always be one of the greatest joys of my life," he said.

Roethlisberger posted a 165-81-1 record as a starter, the most in franchise history and fifth-most ever. The Steelers won the AFC North eight times with his familiar No. 7 behind center and the player known universally as "Big Ben" seemed to thrive when Pittsburgh was in a tight spot. His 53 game-winning drives are tied for second in NFL history behind Peyton Manning's 54.

