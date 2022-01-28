School funding requests date set

The Pine Bluff Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships Feb. 1-March 15, according to a news release.

Students in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may go to www.arcf.org/scholarships and apply for available scholarships. Scholarships are managed by the Arkansas Community Foundation. Pine Bluff area scholarships are listed in the Southeast area. Last year, $36,000 in scholarships were awarded.

Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria; in general, the Pine Bluff Community Foundation's scholarships are for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors, according to the release.

High school seniors from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County are eligible to apply for these scholarships, established for students in the general areas of but not limited to sports, history, library sciences, English, education, health care and/or hospital administration.

The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation awards approximately 15 scholarships in the area. The local scholarship committee will review applications in March.

The Robert P. Atkinson Leadership Scholarship is used for a student pursuing a master's level or above degree with an emphasis in administration within the health care field.

The Betty Abbott Scholarship and Pinchback Taylor Scholarship are available through Southeast Arkansas College, and the William A. and Genevieve H. Strong Scholarship is available through the math department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Funding for these scholarships comes from families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students," said Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf."

Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships.