SHARE Foundation donates $1.5M for local UAMS Regional Campus in El Dorado

EL DORADO -- The SHARE Foundation has pledged $1.5 million to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to help fund the UAMS Regional Campus set to open in El Dorado next year.

"SHARE Foundation has a responsibility to promote health in Union County," said Dr. Brian Jones, SHARE Foundation president. "It's our mission. That's why we believe access to quality health care is extremely important for our community to thrive. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to what is to come."

First announced in August 2020, the regional campus represents a new iteration of what was formerly known as the Area Health Education Centers, a residency program for physicians-in-training.

The new regional campus will be the ninth of its kind in Arkansas.

Jones said the funds donated by the SHARE Foundation will help with both the program's startup and ongoing costs.

"It was just earmarked specifically to help fund the residency, both start up costs and some ongoing costs," he said in an email Thursday.

Jones said $750,000 was disbursed to UAMS at the end of 2021, and the other $750,000 will be given when the residency clinic opens.

According news release from UAMS, one of the university's goals in opening regional campuses across the state is to create sustainable educational pipelines for doctors in order to help maintain consistent levels of care.

"We know that many physicians choose to practice where they received their residency training, which is one reason UAMS is so committed to our Regional Campuses and our rural residency programs," said Dr. Richard Turnage, vice chancellor of Regional Campuses. "These programs make a real difference in improving health care access throughout the state."

Other donations for the regional campus that have been given since the initiative's announcement include $500,000 for the campus's establishment from an anonymous donor in November 2020; $1 million over three years from the Murphy Family Foundation and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, announced last May; and $25,000 from Simmons Bank last October.

Additionally, Robert C. Nolan last November created the Dr. Justin M. Nolan Fund for Excellence for the campus in honor of his late son, an anthropology professor from El Dorado who died in May 2020.

According to a previous news release from UAMS, the campus clinic is set to open next year, and the first residents will arrive in 2024 or 2025.

For the SHARE Foundation, the regional campus represents opportunity for El Dorado from both health and economic angles. Jones said the program will not only bring new physicians to the city and allow for the expansion of health care services in the area, but it will also create jobs.

"UAMS has made clear to us that this is just the start of them expanding their presence in south Arkansas. We feel they are committed to making El Dorado a medical destination where our community can get access to specialists and services here without having to drive two hours away. This residency is the starting point of that process," Jones said. "We are excited about being able to start this journey with them."