Shots near Little Rock Central High School lead to brief lockdown Friday

Students and staff at Little Rock Central High School were placed on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon after someone heard gunfire in the area, but the school was not targeted or struck by bullets, the principal said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., shots were heard near the school, Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in an email to parents Friday afternoon, and the campus was locked down as a precaution.

Rousseau lifted the lockdown shortly before 1:20 p.m. and students returned to classes.

Police think the shots came from a vehicle that left the area, Rousseau said, and have no reason to believe the school was targeted. All students and staff are safe and there was no damage to the building.

In October, someone firing a gun in a neighborhood a few blocks south of the high school hit the building twice, leading to a lockdown, early dismissal and online classes the next day as police gathered evidence.

Police do not think that incident targeted the school either, although a student's car parked near the school was struck.